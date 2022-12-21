Silicon Labs dev board integrates Wireless SoC

Silicon Labs dev board integrates Wireless SoCDec 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 261 views
The xG24 Explorer Kit is a low-cost embedded platform based on the EFR32MG24 Wireless System-on-Chip. This compact board integrates a 2.4GHz radio in addition to one mikroBUS socket, one Qwicc connector and a SEGGER J-Link onboard debugger.
According to the datasheet, this development kit integrates the Silicon Labs EFR32MG24 Wireless Gecko SoC with the following features:
- EFR32MG24 — 32-bit ARM Cortex-M33 (up to 78MHz); 2.4GHz Radio; 1536 kB flash, 256 kB RAM