Silicon Labs dev board integrates Wireless SoC

The xG24 Explorer Kit is a low-cost embedded platform based on the EFR32MG24 Wireless System-on-Chip. This compact board integrates a 2.4GHz radio in addition to one mikroBUS socket, one Qwicc connector and a SEGGER J-Link onboard debugger.

According to the datasheet, this development kit integrates the Silicon Labs EFR32MG24 Wireless Gecko SoC with the following features:

