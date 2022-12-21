All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Silicon Labs dev board integrates Wireless SoC

Dec 20, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 261 views

The xG24 Explorer Kit is a low-cost embedded platform based on the EFR32MG24 Wireless System-on-Chip. This compact board integrates a 2.4GHz radio in addition to one mikroBUS socket, one Qwicc connector and a SEGGER J-Link onboard debugger.

According to the datasheet, this development kit integrates the Silicon Labs EFR32MG24 Wireless Gecko SoC with the following features:

  • EFR32MG24 — 32-bit ARM Cortex-M33 (up to 78MHz); 2.4GHz Radio; 1536 kB flash, 256 kB RAM

   
G24 Explorer Kit block diagram (left) and board layout (right)
The board provides a mikroBUS socket and 20 breakout pads which give access to interfaces such as I2C, SPI, UART and GPIOs. The Quiic connector can be used to connect additional hardware supporting I2C.  


G24 Explorer Kit pinout
The datasheet also specifies, “On-board SEGGER J-Link debugger for easy programming and debugging, which includes a USB virtual COM port and Packet Trace Interface (PTI) which offers invaluable debug information about transmitted and received packets in wireless links”.

                 
xG24-DK2601B block diagram (left) and peripherals (right)
There is also a similar board from Silicon Labs (xG24-DK2601B) which also includes other components, for example, 1x 6-axis inertial sensor, 1x Hall effect sensor, 1x Pressure sensor, 2x I2S Microphones, 1x Ambient light/UV sensor, 1x Humidity/Temperature sensor, 1x U.FL connector and support for an external battery.


xG24-DK2601B board layout
The xG24-DK2601B dev kit also supports Edge Impulse firmware which can be found in this GitHub. Additional Edge Impulse documentation for this board can be found here.  

Specifications listed for the xG24 Explorer Kit include: 

  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x LEDs
    • 1x Qwicc connector
    • 1x mikroBUS socket
    • 20x Breakout pads
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset button, 2x Push buttons
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C (Debug, Power) 
  • Debugger:
    • Onboard USB J-Link debugger
    • Packet Trace Interface (PTI)
  • Software:
    • Simplicity Studio 5
  • Power:
    • 5V via USB
    • 3.3V LDO
  • Dimensions:
    • 35.6 x 55.9mm

Further information

The Silicon Labs xG24 Explorer Kit is available for $39.00 on Mourser.com. On the other hand, the xG24-DK2601B costs $79.00. 

One response to “Silicon Labs dev board integrates Wireless SoC”

  1. Mike says:
    Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 am

    Ever since Espressif hit the streets, I honestly don’t know why anyone else even bothers. Bang for buck you just can’t beat it

