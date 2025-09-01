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Shuttle XPC slim DH810 Rugged Mini PC with Intel Core Ultra 200 Support

Aug 31, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 244 views

Shuttle has introduced the XPC slim DH810, a compact mini PC designed for Intel Core Ultra 200 desktop processors in the LGA1851 socket. The system supports “Arrow Lake-S” CPUs with up to 24 cores and integrates a Neural Processing Unit delivering 13 TOPS of AI performance.

Processor support extends to Core Ultra 9, 7, and 5 models with integrated Intel Xe graphics. HDMI 2.1 provides 8K/60 Hz output, DisplayPort 1.4a supports 4K/60 Hz, and USB-C with DisplayPort/USB4 enables a third independent display. An optional VGA connector can replace one COM port for legacy compatibility.

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DH810 Mainboard
(click image to enlarge)

Two SO-DIMM slots support up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory in dual-channel mode. Storage options include a 2.5-inch SATA bay with RAID 0/1 support, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 or SATA SSDs (with an included heatsink kit), and an M.2 2230 slot for WLAN modules. Optional LTE functionality can be added through Shuttle’s WWN03 accessory.

DH810 Cooling System
(click image to enlarge)

External connectivity features dual Intel LAN controllers (2.5 GbE + 1 GbE), eight USB ports, and two COM ports that can be configured for RS232/RS422/RS485. Audio is provided by a Realtek ALC888S codec with two 3.5 mm jacks on the front panel, while HDMI and DisplayPort also support multi-channel digital audio.

DH810 Peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Cooling is handled by a heat-pipe system paired with two 70 mm fans located at the top of the chassis. Power is supplied by a 120 W external adapter supporting both 12 V and 19 V inputs.

Specifications for the Shuttle XPC slim DH810:

  • CPU:
    • Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors (LGA1851, up to 65W TDP)
  • Chipset:
    • Intel H810 Express chipset
  • Memory:
    • 2× DDR5 SODIMM, up to 48GB per DIMM (max 96GB)
    • DDR5-5600 MHz, dual channel
  • Storage:
    • 1× 2.5″ SATA 6Gb/s bay (supports RAID 0/1 with M.2)
    • 1× M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4 [x4], NVMe / SATA, heatsink kit included)
    • 1× M.2 2230 E-Key (Wi-Fi/BT, PCIe [x1], USB 2.0, CNVi)
  • Display:
    • 1× HDMI 2.1 (7680 × 4320 @ 60Hz)
    • 1× DisplayPort 1.4a (4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz)
    • 1× USB4 Type-C w/ DisplayPort (4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz)
    • Supports up to 3 independent displays
    • Optional 1× VGA (via PVG01 accessory)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888S HD Audio
    • 3.5mm line-out, mic-in
    • Digital audio (via HDMI/DP)
  • Expansion:
    • 1× M.2 2280 M-Key (NVMe/SATA SSD)
    • 1× M.2 2230 E-Key (Wi-Fi/BT)
  • Networking:
    • 1× Intel i226 2.5GbE LAN
    • 1× Intel i219 1GbE LAN
    • Supports WoL and PXE boot
  • I/O:
    • 2× RS232 (1 configurable as RS232/422/485, selectable voltage 0/5/12V)
    • 1× external 4-pin header (power/reset/clear CMOS/5V out)
  • USB:
    • Front: 1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2× USB 2.0
    • Rear: 2× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1× USB4 Type-C (20Gbps, DP, 3A charging)
  • Power:
    • External 120W adapter
    • Input: 100–240V AC
    • Output: 19V DC, 6.32A (supports 12V/19V ±5%)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C
  • Mechanical:
    • Slim Chassis
    • 190 × 165 × 43 mm
    • 1.32 kg
  • OS Support:
    • Windows 11 (64-bit), Linux

Further Information

The Shuttle DH810 Slim Mini PC is available through the E-ITX store starting at $894.95, configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16 GB dual-channel DDR5 memory, a 500 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a one-year limited system hardware and labor warranty.

Additional configurations may also be offered through Shuttle’s official store.

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One response to “Shuttle XPC slim DH810 Rugged Mini PC with Intel Core Ultra 200 Support”

  1. Howard says:
    Feb. 3, 2026 at 10:27 am

    🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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