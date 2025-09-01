Shuttle XPC slim DH810 Rugged Mini PC with Intel Core Ultra 200 Support

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Shuttle has introduced the XPC slim DH810, a compact mini PC designed for Intel Core Ultra 200 desktop processors in the LGA1851 socket. The system supports “Arrow Lake-S” CPUs with up to 24 cores and integrates a Neural Processing Unit delivering 13 TOPS of AI performance.

Processor support extends to Core Ultra 9, 7, and 5 models with integrated Intel Xe graphics. HDMI 2.1 provides 8K/60 Hz output, DisplayPort 1.4a supports 4K/60 Hz, and USB-C with DisplayPort/USB4 enables a third independent display. An optional VGA connector can replace one COM port for legacy compatibility.