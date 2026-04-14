Shuttle XPC slim DB860 Leverages Core Ultra 200 in Compact 1.3L Barebone

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Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

The platform supports Intel Core Ultra 200 processors (Arrow Lake-S) using the LGA1851 socket, with a maximum TDP of 65 W. These processors integrate Intel Xe graphics and a NPU, offering up to 13 TOPS of AI acceleration depending on the configuration.

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XPC slim DB860 motherboard

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Graphics output is handled through HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4a, and a USB-C port with DisplayPort and USB4 support. This configuration allows up to four independent displays, with the HDMI 2.1 interface supporting resolutions up to 8K at 60 Hz.



XPC slim DB860 peripherals

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The system supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory across two SO-DIMM slots. Storage options include a single M.2 2280 slot supporting PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe or SATA SSDs, along with a 2.5-inch SATA drive bay.

An M.2 2230 slot is available for optional WLAN or Bluetooth modules. Dual Ethernet connectivity is provided through Intel controllers, offering one 2.5GbE and one Gigabit port.



XPC slim DB860 VESA mount

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The chassis measures 190 × 165 × 43 mm and is constructed from metal, with support for VESA mounting and operation in ambient temperatures up to 50°C.

Shuttle states that the system is designed for 24/7 operation and uses a heatpipe cooling system with dual 70 mm fans for thermal management.



XPC slim DB860

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No operating system is included, but the platform supports Windows 11 and 64-bit Linux distributions, according to the product page.

Additional accessories include optional WLAN and LTE modules, along with rackmount and DIN-rail mounting kits.

Specifications listed for the Shuttle XPC slim DB860 include:

Processor:

Intel Core Ultra 200 series (LGA1851, Arrow Lake-S, up to 65W TDP)

Graphics:

Integrated Intel Xe graphics (dependent on CPU)

NPU:

Integrated NPU (up to ~13 TOPS AI performance)

Memory:

2× DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM (up to 96GB)

Storage:

1× M.2 2280 (PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe or SATA) 1× 2.5″ SATA bay 1× M.2 2230 (WLAN/Bluetooth optional)

Display Output:

1× HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K@60Hz) 1× HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz) 1× DisplayPort 1.4a 1× USB-C (USB4 + DisplayPort) Optional VGA (via accessory)

Expansion / Internal:

M.2 2230 (Wi-Fi) M.2 2280 (SSD) SATA III Optional LTE module support

Networking:

1× 2.5GbE LAN (Intel i226) 1× Gigabit LAN (Intel i219) Optional Wi-Fi / Bluetooth (M.2) Optional LTE (via accessory)

I/O Interfaces:

2× RS232 (1 configurable RS232/422/485) External power button / CMOS header Audio (line-out, mic)

USB:

4× USB 3.2 Gen2 (including 1× USB-C front) 4× USB 3.2 Gen1 USB4 via USB-C

Power:

External 180W adapter (12V / 19.5V input supported)

Mechanical:

190 × 165 × 43 mm (~1.35L) Metal chassis w/ VESA mount support

Operating Temperature:

0°C to 50°C

Certifications:

FCC, CE, BSMI, RCM, VCCI ETL, CB RoHS, Energy Star, ErP



Further Information

Shuttle has not disclosed pricing, but more details are available on the XPC slim DB860 product page.