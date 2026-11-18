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Shuttle’s XPC nano NA20H series comprises three compact barebones mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen and Ryzen AI processors. The 1-liter systems support up to 96GB DDR5 memory, four 4K displays, dual USB4 ports, and dual 2.5GbE networking, with select models featuring a 50 TOPS neural processing unit.

The series includes three models: NA20H2, NA20H5, and NA20H7. The NA20H2 uses an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processor with eight Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, and clock speeds reaching 4.9GHz. It integrates Radeon 780M graphics but does not include an NPU.

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The NA20H5 and NA20H7 are based on AMD’s Krackan Point architecture. The NA20H5 features a Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 with three Zen 5 and three Zen 5c cores, 12 threads, and Radeon 840M graphics. The higher-end NA20H7 uses a Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 with four Zen 5 and four Zen 5c cores, 16 threads, and Radeon 860M graphics. Both processors include an NPU rated at 50 TOPS.



NA20 bottom and VESA mount

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All three models support up to 96GB DDR5-5600 memory through two SO-DIMM slots. Storage is provided by an M.2 2280 slot supporting PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSDs, while a separate M.2 2230 E-Key slot accommodates an optional wireless module. Two internal antennas are preinstalled, although the wireless card is not included.



NA20 side views

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The systems provide two HDMI 2.1 outputs and two USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support, allowing up to four independent 4K displays at 60Hz. Each USB4 port supports data transfer rates of up to 40Gbps.

Additional connectivity includes five USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, dual 2.5GbE LAN interfaces, a 3.5mm audio connector, and an SD card reader.



NA20 rear views

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The NA20H series uses a 132 × 143 × 55mm enclosure with a volume of approximately 1.04 liters. Cooling is handled by a dual-fan heat-pipe system comprising an 80mm CPU fan and a 60mm chassis fan. The processors support configurable power limits from 35W to 54W, and a 120W external power adapter is included.



NA20 front views

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Shuttle specifies support for 64-bit Linux and Windows 11, with no operating system preinstalled. The systems are supplied as barebones units requiring users to install memory and storage. A VESA mounting bracket is included, and the devices are rated for continuous 24/7 operation.

Specifications listed for the Shuttle XPC nano NA20H series:

Feature NA20H2 NA20H5 NA20H7 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 CPU cores 8 Zen 4 (16 threads) 3 Zen 5 + 3 Zen 5c (12 threads) 4 Zen 5 + 4 Zen 5c (16 threads) Max. clock 4.9GHz 4.8GHz 5.0GHz Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 840M Radeon 860M NPU None 50 TOPS 50 TOPS Memory Up to 96GB DDR5-5600 (2x SO-DIMM) Storage 1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe; SD card reader Networking 2x 2.5GbE (Realtek) Wireless M.2 2230 E-Key slot for optional Wi-Fi module (not included) USB 2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps); 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A; 1x USB 2.0 Display 2x HDMI 2.1; 2x DisplayPort 1.4 via USB4 (up to four 4K/60Hz displays) Power 19V DC input; 120W power adapter Cooling Active, dual-fan heat-pipe cooling Dimensions 132 x 143 x 55mm (1.04 liters)

Further Information

The Shuttle XPC nano NA20H2, NA20H5, and NA20H7 are listed on the company’s European website, with configuration and purchasing options varying by region. The systems are also listed through Shuttle’s online configurator, although pricing depends on the selected model and components.

Additional information is available on the Shuttle NA20 series website and the individual product pages for the NA20H2, NA20H5, and NA20H7.