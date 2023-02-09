Sfera Labs debuts IoT modules based on Raspberry Pi CM modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Sfera Labs has just launched two compact IoT modules compatible with various Raspberry Pi Computer Modules. The new Strato Pi CM devices are equipped with an RJ45 LAN port, dual SD card slots, an RS-485 interface with surge protection and up to 32GB eMMC storage preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS Lite.

The Strato Pi CM Duo is compatible with RPi CM versions such as the 3+ with 8GB/16/32GB eMMC Flash storage and the RPi CM 3+ Lite. The Strato Pi CM v3 shares a very similar design, although this model also supports the RPi CM 4S with 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC Flash.