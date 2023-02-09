All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Sfera Labs debuts IoT modules based on Raspberry Pi CM modules

Feb 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 156 views

Sfera Labs has just launched two compact IoT modules compatible with various Raspberry Pi Computer Modules. The new Strato Pi CM devices are equipped with an RJ45 LAN port, dual SD card slots, an RS-485 interface with surge protection and up to 32GB eMMC storage preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS Lite.

The Strato Pi CM Duo is compatible with RPi CM versions such as the 3+ with 8GB/16/32GB eMMC Flash storage and the RPi CM 3+ Lite. The Strato Pi CM v3 shares a very similar design, although this model also supports the RPi CM 4S with 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC Flash.

Strato Pi CM Duo Block diagram (left) and SD Card slots (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Another difference between these two new modules is that only the Strato Pi CM Duo includes the dual SD card slots which are located near the Ethernet connector.

The RS-485 interface seen below, includes an opto-isolator and electrostatic discharge protection. The Quick Reference document which can be found here, indicates that the baud rate for this interface is set to 115200 by default.


Strato Pi CM Duo RS-485 interface
(click image to enlarge)

Other features found on the Strato Pi CM modules includes a GPIO-controlled LED, a programmable push-button and a few status LEDs.

Both modules are CE/FCC/IC compliant and Electromagnetic Immunity compliant with EN 61000-4-2 (ESD), EN 61000-4-3 (Radiated RF Field), EN 61000-4-4 (Burst/fast transient), EN 61000-4-5 (Surge), EN 61000-4-6 (Conducted) and EN 61000-4-8 (Power frequency magnetic field).


RS-485 ethernet interface
(click image to enlarge)

See this page for documentation including User Guides, Quick Reference, etc. Sfera Labs has provided a GitHub repository with instructions to install their Strato Pi firmware.

Specifications listed for the Strato Pi CM v3 include: 

  • Storage:
    • Up to 32GB eMMC Flash
    • 2x SD Card Slots (Duo version only)
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100M Ethernet port
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0 (type-A)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • RS-485 (Half-Duplex)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC w/ back-up battery (CR1220 or BR1220)
    • WDT
  • Security:
    • Secure element chip (Microchip ATECC608)
  • Power:
    • 9-28V DC (via terminal block)
    • 1.1A Resettable Fuse
  • ESD Protection:
    • ±15kV human body model
    • ±8kV contact discharge
  • Surge Protection:
    • Up to ±500V/2Ω 1.2/50μs
    • 600W peak pulse power capability at 10/1000μs waveform
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 50°C (CM1, CM3)
    • 0°C to 60°C (CM3+, 4S)
  • Mechanical:
    • 2M for DIN rail
    • 160g

Further information

The Strato Pi CM Duo without any RPi Computer Module costs €206.00. The price ranges from €255.00 to €294.00 depending on the CM model selected on SferaLabs.com. Similarly, the Strato Pi CM v3 costs €178.00. Furthermore, the press release mentioned that these products are available on Mouser.com.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

