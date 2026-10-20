Server-class 46-core RISC-V CPU runs mainstream Linux

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SpacemiT’s V100 is a server-class RISC-V processor developed with the XiangShan team, featuring 46 CPU cores, DDR5-4800 memory support, and PCIe 5.0 connectivity. Supporting up to 92 cores in dual-socket configurations, the chip is claimed to be the first to fully comply with the RISC-V Server Specification, enabling compatibility with mainstream Linux distributions.

The V100 uses a hybrid architecture consisting of six XiangShan Kunminghu V2R2 cores and 40 SpacemiT X100 cores. Both core types implement the RVA23 profile and support hardware virtualization, although they differ in pipeline organization, cache configuration, and operating frequency.

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V100 block diagram

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The XiangShan Kunminghu V2R2 features a 13-stage, six-issue out-of-order superscalar pipeline, operates at up to 2.1GHz, and includes 1MB of private L2 cache per core. The X100 uses a 12-stage, four-issue out-of-order design, reaches up to 2.4GHz, and provides 2MB of shared L2 cache.

The processor also includes 64MB of system-level cache. Both core types support the RISC-V hypervisor extension, PMP/ePMP memory protection, and debugging and tracing capabilities.



K1 SoC block diagram

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Manufactured on a 12nm process, the V100 has a thermal design power of 120W. The processor supports the RVA23 profile, 256-bit RISC-V vector instructions, and vector cryptography extensions.

Memory connectivity consists of eight DDR5-4800 channels, providing a stated bandwidth of 307GB/s and supporting up to 2TB per socket. The memory subsystem supports DDR5 RDIMMs with sideband ECC, while dual-socket configurations increase the maximum memory capacity to 4TB. The processor also provides 52 PCIe 5.0 lanes for storage, networking, and accelerator expansion.



K3 SoC block diagram

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Beyond its processor specifications, the V100 is designed to comply with the RISC-V Server SoC Specification, Server Platform Specification, and Boot and Runtime Services Specification. These standards define common hardware and firmware interfaces intended to simplify operating-system deployment across different RISC-V server implementations.

According to SpacemiT, the platform has passed architecture, SoC, and firmware compliance tests, including the UEFI Self Certification Test associated with BRS-I. Its firmware stack incorporates UEFI, ACPI, SMBIOS, OpenSBI, and SBI v3.0, allowing supported Linux distributions to boot without platform-specific modifications.

The company lists Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Red Hat, Rocky Linux, openEuler, openKylin, and openRuyi among the supported distributions. Hardware virtualization capabilities include the RISC-V H extension, Advanced Interrupt Architecture, and IOMMU support, with KVM virtualization available through the upstream Linux kernel.



Exploded view of the SpacemiT V100 RISC-V server

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SpacemiT also offers three V100-based server designs targeting general-purpose computing, AI acceleration, and storage applications.

The C2201 Compute Server uses a 2U rackmount chassis and supports single- or dual-socket configurations with up to 92 cores, 4TB of DDR5 memory, and 88 PCIe 5.0 lanes in dual-socket configurations. Additional features include 12 U.2 NVMe bays, dual 25GbE networking, redundant 1600W power supplies, and an ASPEED AST2600 BMC supporting Redfish and remote management.

The G5201 Intelligent Computing Server is a 4U system designed for accelerator-based workloads. It accommodates eight full-height, full-length, dual-width accelerator cards, supports 400Gbps networking with RDMA, and includes a 3000W power supply. SpacemiT lists compatibility with accelerators including the Kunlunxin M100.



V100 banner

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The S5236 Storage Server targets high-capacity storage deployments, with configurations offering 24, 36, 48, or 64 drive bays. Its 36-bay configuration supports approximately 619TB of raw storage capacity. The platform supports openEuler and OpenFS, with compatibility for Ceph and MinIO storage software, along with 25GbE networking expansion.

The V100 extends SpacemiT’s existing RISC-V processor portfolio, which includes the K1 and K3 processors targeting embedded and edge computing. The V100 brings the company’s architecture into data-center applications, including general-purpose Linux hosting, virtualized workloads, storage infrastructure, and AI agent execution environments.

Further Information

Pricing and availability have not been disclosed. Additional information about the V100 processor and its accompanying server platforms is available on the SpacemiT website.