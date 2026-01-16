Sequent Microsystems Multichemistry Watchdog HAT Adds UPS Support for Raspberry Pi

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Sequent Microsystems has unveiled a multichemistry Watchdog HAT designed to provide battery-backed power, system monitoring, and automatic recovery for Raspberry Pi boards. The HAT targets mission-critical and unattended deployments, combining a hardware watchdog timer with an integrated UPS and battery charger.

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

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The board accepts either a 5 V input or a higher-voltage 10–24 V supply through separate connectors. A step-down converter can deliver up to 4 A continuously (5 A peak) from the input supply, while a step-up converter provides the same current capability when running from battery power. Charging current is rated up to 700 mA.



Multichemistry Watchdog UPS V2.0 Top view

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The onboard watchdog timer is intended to recover a Raspberry Pi from software lockups by cycling power when required. With a default timeout of 120 seconds, the HAT expects a periodic reset signal from the host system. If no reset is received, the board removes power and restores it after a 10-second delay.

Reset commands can be issued over I2C or via GPIO11, and watchdog timing parameters can be adjusted from the command line. The board also logs the number of resets in onboard flash memory, which can be queried or cleared through software.



Multichemistry Watchdog UPS V2.0 Bottom View

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Two 18650 batteries (not included) provide backup power during outages, allowing the Raspberry Pi to continue running for extended periods.

The onboard controller monitors battery voltage and disconnects the load if the voltage drops below 2.8 V to prevent over-discharge. Users are advised to initiate a controlled system shutdown before the battery reaches 3.0 V, with battery voltage accessible through software.



Multichemistry Watchdog UPS V2.0 + RPi

(click image to enlarge)

The Watchdog HAT communicates primarily over I2C at address 0x30, leaving the majority of Raspberry Pi GPIO pins free for other uses.

A command-line interface and Python libraries are provided for configuration, monitoring, and control. Status LEDs indicate charging state, standby operation, watchdog resets, and self-test results.



Multichemistry Watchdog UPS V2.0 + Batteries

(click image to enlarge)

An onboard pushbutton enables reset and shutdown without a keyboard or display and can be relocated externally via a header.

The HAT supports Raspberry Pi models from the Zero through the 5, meets the higher current demands of the Pi 5, and matches the standard 85 × 56 mm Raspberry Pi footprint with onboard protection features.

Further Information

The multichemistry Watchdog HAT is in stock and listed at $65.00 on the Sequent Microsystems website.