All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

SemiDrive-based CPU module aims for industrial applications

Sep 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 107 views

MYIR recently introduced an embedded platform based on a SemiDrive six-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The MYC-JD9360 CPU module includes a 0.8 TOPS NPU and it offers support for dual GbE ports, PCIe, dual displays and up to 135x GPIOs.

At the core of this module lies the D9-Pro Chip with TSMC 16nm FinFET process with the following architecture:

  • SemiDrive D9-Pro (D9360) — Six-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.6GHz); Single Arm Cortex-R5 (Up to 800MHz), dual-core Lock-step; 0.8 TOPS NPU; IMG PowerVR 9XM GPU (100 GFLOPS)

D9-Pro block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The MYC-JD9360 offers flexible memory and storage options, including 2GB LPDDR4 (expandable up to 4GB), 16GB eMMC storage (expandable up to 128GB), a 256Kbit EEPROM, and a 16MB QSPI Nor Flash.

   
MYC-JD9360 CPU Module
(click images to enlarge)

The module is equipped with a 314-pin MXM 3.0 Gold-finger-edge-card connector that offers extensive connectivity options. It supports up to 135 GPIOs, 4x 12-bit ADC, 2x SDIO, 11x UART, 2x CAN FD, 4x I2C, 2x SPI, 1x JTAG, and various other interfaces.

MYD-JD9360 Board bottom and top view
(click images to enlarge)

There is also a compatible evaluation board available, offering versatile communication interfaces. These include 2x GbE (with TSN support), 2x RS232, 2x RS485, 2x USB 3.0 HOST ports, and M.2 sockets for expansion, among other features.

Specifications listed for the MYC-JD9360 CPU Module include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB/2GB LPDDR4
    • Up to GB eMMC
    • 256 Kbit EEPROM
    • 16 MB QSPI Nor Flash
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x MIPI-DSI
    • 2x LVDS
    • 4x Single-channel I2S/TDM
    • 2x Multi-channel I2S
  • Camera:
    • 1x Parallel CSI
    • 1x MIPI CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet
  • Expansion:
    • 2x PCIe3.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 135x GPIOs
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0
  • Other Features:
    • 1x JTAG
  • Power:
    • 5V/5A
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C 
  • Mechanical:
    • 82mm x 45mm
    • 8-layer PCB design

Further information

The MYC-JD9360 CPU Module is priced at $65.00 while the development costs $159.00. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

One response to “SemiDrive-based CPU module aims for industrial applications”

  1. Ray Knight says:
    Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:15 am

    As this device is using a little-known processor it would be helpful to know what level of software support is provided. Looking at MYIR pages it appears that it uses U-Boot 2021.04 and an ancient 4.14.61 Linux kernel.

    Reply

Please comment here...