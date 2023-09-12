SemiDrive-based CPU module aims for industrial applications

SemiDrive-based CPU module aims for industrial applicationsSep 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 107 views
MYIR recently introduced an embedded platform based on a SemiDrive six-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The MYC-JD9360 CPU module includes a 0.8 TOPS NPU and it offers support for dual GbE ports, PCIe, dual displays and up to 135x GPIOs.
At the core of this module lies the D9-Pro Chip with TSMC 16nm FinFET process with the following architecture:
- SemiDrive D9-Pro (D9360) — Six-core Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 1.6GHz); Single Arm Cortex-R5 (Up to 800MHz), dual-core Lock-step; 0.8 TOPS NPU; IMG PowerVR 9XM GPU (100 GFLOPS)