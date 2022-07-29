SeeedStudio launches carrier boards for Jetson Nano/Xavier NX/TX2 NX

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

SeeedStudio has unveiled the reComputer J101 and J202 which are compatible with the 260-pin SODIMM modules from NVIDIA. The company specified the J101 and the J202 feature a similar functional design and the same size as the NVIDIA development kits.



According to the product page, the design of reComputer J101 it’s based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit while the reComputer J202 mirrors the design of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier Developer Kit.