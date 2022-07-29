All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
SeeedStudio launches carrier boards for Jetson Nano/Xavier NX/TX2 NX

Jul 28, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 331 views

SeeedStudio has unveiled the reComputer J101 and J202 which are compatible with the 260-pin SODIMM modules from NVIDIA. The company specified the J101 and the J202 feature a similar functional design and the same size as the NVIDIA development kits.

According to the product page, the design of reComputer J101 it’s based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit while the reComputer J202 mirrors the design of the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier Developer Kit. 

reComputer J101 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Both J101 and J202 measure about 100 x 80mm and their design includes a fan connector. Other similarities found on both devices include the dual CSI ports, RTC, one GbE ethernet port, one USB Type-C and one M.2 Key E slot. 

The J101 provides one HDMI display port, one USB Type-C, one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and only this model provides a MicroSD slot. 

The J202 offers support for two displays via one HDMI and one DP. This model also offers up to four USB 3.1 Type-A (10Gbps for NX, 5Gbps for Nano) and support for CAN bus. 

The product page also mentions that the design of both J101 and J202 include an RP2040 which is used to detect voltage problems. If voltage deviation is greater than 5% the RP2040 sets a buzzer alarm as warning. 


reComputer J202 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

SeeedStudio is also providing documentation that shows users how to get started with these boards. The J101’s Getting Started guide can be found here and the J202 Getting Started page can be found here

Refer to the image below for a complete comparison between both of these Seeedstudio’s boards and NVIDIA’s counterparts. 

 
J101/J202 Comparison Table
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

Seed Studio is offering the reComputer J101 for $69 and the reComputer J202 for $131. Both models are currently in stock and these prices don’t include the power adapters. 

