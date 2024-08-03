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SeeedStudio Debuts Low-Cost ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit

Aug 2, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 311 views

This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

The ReSpeaker Lite features a dual microphone array equipped with high-performance digital microphones. These microphones are capable of capturing voice commands clearly from up to three meters away, even in noisy environments. This capability is supported by advanced noise cancellation techniques that effectively isolate speech from background disturbances.

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Each microphone in the dual array has a sensitivity of -26 dBFS and a signal-to-noise ratio of 64 dBA, capable of handling acoustic overload points up to 120 dBL.

ReSpeaker Lite interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

At the core of the kit’s advanced features is the XMOS XU-316 AI sound and audio chip, which supports several Automatic Speech Recognition algorithms including Interference Cancellation, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Suppression, Voice-to-Noise Ratio enhancement, and Automatic Gain Control. These algorithms ensure that the voice captured is clear and easily interpretable by connected systems according to the product page.

The ReSpeaker Lite offers broad compatibility, seamlessly integrating with various platforms such as Raspberry Pi, PCs via USB, and other hardware like the XIAO ESP32S3 and Adafruit QT Py through I2S connection. Additionally, the kit is designed to work with popular voice assistants like Home Assistant via ESPHome, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, facilitating easy integration into smart home systems.

The ReSpeaker Lite delivers audio through a 4R 5W Mono Enclosed Speaker housed in an acrylic enclosure for improved acoustic performance. It includes both a speaker connector and a 3.5mm headphone jack, supporting a maximum sampling rate of 16 kHz and is compatible with 5W amplifier speakers. The kit’s compact dimensions (35mm x 86mm) and its ability to be powered via USB 5V or an external 5V source allow for flexible integration into various projects.

ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit
(click image to enlarge)

Further information 

The ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit is available for purchase starting at $26.91 exclusively on the SeeedStudio website.

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