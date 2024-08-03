SeeedStudio Debuts Low-Cost ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit

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This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

The ReSpeaker Lite features a dual microphone array equipped with high-performance digital microphones. These microphones are capable of capturing voice commands clearly from up to three meters away, even in noisy environments. This capability is supported by advanced noise cancellation techniques that effectively isolate speech from background disturbances.

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Each microphone in the dual array has a sensitivity of -26 dBFS and a signal-to-noise ratio of 64 dBA, capable of handling acoustic overload points up to 120 dBL.