Seeed Studio XIAO Series offers diverse MCU solutions

Seeed Studio XIAO Series consists of five thumb-sized Microcontrollers targeted to different embedded applications. These MCUs offer a variety of I/O peripherals and they are compatible with CircuitPython, Arduino in addition to TinyML.





XIAO SAMD21: This device is based on Microchip’s SAMD21 processor (up to 48MHz) offering 32KB of SRAM and 256KB of onboard flash memory. This tiny board offers 14 GPIO pins in total (11x analog, 11x digital, 1x I2C, 1x UART, 1x SPI, 1x DAC) but no support for wireless connectivity. The XIAO SAMD21 uses a USB Type-C for programming/debugging and supports Arduino only.