Seeed Studio reTerminal D1001 Targets HMI Systems with ESP32-P4 and Integrated Display

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Seeed Studio has launched an 8-inch HMI device combining a touch display, wireless connectivity, and multimedia hardware in a single platform. The reTerminal D1001 pairs an ESP32-P4 with an ESP32-C6 for networking, along with a 6-axis IMU for motion sensing.

The system is powered by the ESP32-P4NRW32, a dual-core RISC-V processor operating at up to 400 MHz. The processor is paired with an ESP32-C6, which handles wireless connectivity including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5 LE over an SDIO interface.

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ESP32-P4 block diagram

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Memory includes 32 MB of PSRAM attached to the ESP32-P4 along with 32 MB of onboard QSPI flash storage. Additional storage can be added through a microSD card slot.

The device features an 8-inch capacitive LCD with a resolution of 800 × 1280, connected via MIPI-DSI. The display supports portrait and landscape modes with auto-rotation via an onboard LSM6DS3TR IMU and uses a GSL3670 touch controller with a 9365DA-H3 driver IC.



reTerminal D1001 rear view

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A MIPI-CSI camera based on the SC2356 sensor is included, supporting up to 1600 × 1200 resolution at 30 fps. Audio hardware consists of dual microphones, an ES7210 audio ADC, an ES8311 codec, and a 2 W speaker, enabling voice input and playback.

Connectivity options include a Mini-PCIe interface for optional 4G modules, a SIM card slot, USB Type-C for power and debugging, and support for both onboard and external antennas. Additional interfaces include GPIO, I2C, and UART through expansion headers.



reTerminal D1001 peripherals

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Power is provided by a 2500 mAh battery with USB Type-C input. The system also integrates a PCF8563T real-time clock with interrupt support, along with status LEDs, boot and reset buttons, and onboard power management circuitry.



reTerminal D1001 dimensions

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On the software side, the platform is designed to work with Espressif’s ESP-IDF development framework. Seeed provides example firmware and a development workflow using Visual Studio Code with ESP-IDF extensions, allowing users to build, flash, and test applications directly on the device.

Further Information

The reTerminal D1001 is listed at $84.90 through the Seeed Studio online store.