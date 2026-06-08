Sea Five Uses Dual ESP32-C5 Modules for GPS-Enabled Wardriving

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

HackerBox has released Issue 0127, titled “Sea Five.” The kit showcases Espressif’s ESP32-C5 wireless SoC and centers around a custom dual-microcontroller platform designed for wireless scanning, GPS positioning, and portable data logging. The hardware platform supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, GNSS positioning, onboard storage, and battery-powered operation.

The Sea Five board incorporates two ESP32-C5 modules, each equipped with an external antenna connector. Espressif’s ESP32-C5 features a 32-bit RISC-V processor and supports Wi-Fi 6 operation across both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, along with Bluetooth LE, Zigbee, and Thread connectivity.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





ESP32-C5 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)

A key feature of the platform is its dual-microcontroller architecture. The example wardriving application provided with the kit uses one ESP32-C5 module to scan 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks while the second scans 2.4 GHz channels and records data to the MicroSD card.

GPS position and timing information are collected alongside wireless network data, allowing the system to generate location-aware logs.



ESP32-C5-12E pinout

(click images to enlarge)

The accompanying guide walks users through assembling the hardware, programming the ESP32-C5 modules using the Arduino IDE, and validating the OLED display, GPS receiver, and MicroSD card interface.

The documentation also introduces GitHub concepts including version control, issue tracking, project management, and collaborative software development.



SEA FIVE board assembly

(click images to enlarge)

The hardware package includes two ESP32-C5 modules with external antennas, a 128×32 OLED display module, an ATGM336H GPS receiver, a MicroSD card module, an FT232RL USB-to-serial adapter, an 8GB MicroSD card, and a two-cell 18650 battery shield.



HackerBox 0127: Sea Five

(click images to enlarge)

When paired with the included battery shield, the Sea Five platform can operate as a portable wireless surveying and data collection system.

Further Information

HackerBox 0127 Sea Five is priced at $59, and additional information is available from the official online guide and product page.