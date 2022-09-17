Schoko Computer equipped with Lattice FPGA and runs on Linux

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Schoko Computer is a general-purpose computer featuring the Lattice ECP5 FPGA which can be configured as a RISC-V SoC capable of running Linux. The device is hand-assembled by the German company Machdyne and they ensured to provide support for firmware, software and other open-source tools.

The ECP5 FPGA from Lattice Semiconductors found on the Schoko Computer offers up to 45K LUTs, 32MB SDRAM and 32MB NOR Flash. The Shoko Computer also includes an SD card to store Linux prebuilt images provided by Machdyne.