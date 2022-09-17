All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Schoko Computer equipped with Lattice FPGA and runs on Linux

Sep 16, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 339 views

The Schoko Computer is a general-purpose computer featuring the Lattice ECP5 FPGA which can be configured as a RISC-V SoC capable of running Linux. The device is hand-assembled by the German company Machdyne and they ensured to provide support for firmware, software and other open-source tools.

The ECP5 FPGA from Lattice Semiconductors found on the Schoko Computer offers up to 45K LUTs, 32MB SDRAM and 32MB NOR Flash. The Shoko Computer also includes an SD card to store Linux prebuilt images provided by Machdyne.

Schoko Computer 
(click image to enlarge)

The display interface consists of a VGA port that supports 8 colors and a DDMI (Differential Data Multiple Interface) port. 

The I/O peripherals found on the Schoko Computer include two Pmod connectors, one USB host port, a JTAG for debugging and a USB Type-C used for programming and power.

 
3D printed case (left) and Schoko Computer peripherals (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Machdyne’s GitHub repo contains information related to software documentation, gateware (FPGA build) ,schematics, pinouts and even a 3D-printable case.

 Specifications listed for the Shoko Computer include:

  • FPGA:
    • Lattice ECP5 FPGA
    • 45K LUTs
    • 32MB SDRAM
    • 32MB NOR Flash (via user-replaceable MMOD module)
  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x DDMI port (Supports DVI over HDMI connector)
    • 1x VGA port 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 1x USB host port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Digilent Pmod ports 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x JTAG header
  • OS:
    • Linux
  • Dimensions:
    • 100mm x 50mm

 Further information

The Schoko Computer is available for $149.95 on Machdyne’s online store. There are only 6 of these devices in stock, but a representative of the company mentioned they have the ability to quickly produce more if necessary. Additionally, they pledged they will provide long-term support for their products.

