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Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy

Aug 18, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 312 views

The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

The Satellite1 HAT Board integrates audio processing capabilities with an XMOS XU3016 chip for effective noise and echo cancellation.

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It includes four PDM microphones and supports audio outputs through an amplified speaker connection or a 3.5mm headphone jack. Equipped with 12 NeoPixel LEDs and sensors for humidity, temperature, and light, it enhances functionality in a smart home setting. User interaction is facilitated by four buttons for volume control, activation, and hardware muting.

This board connects to the Satellite1 Core Board and interfaces with Raspberry Pis and computers through USB.

 
Satellite1 HAT Board
(click image to enlarge)

On the other hand, the Satellite1 Core Board serves as the main component of the kit, powered by the ESP32-S3 n16r8 chip. This chip features the advanced Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX7 microprocessor, capable of reaching clock speeds up to 240MHz.

The board also boasts USB-C Power Delivery and a 40-pin connector to facilitate expansion and seamless integration.

 
Satellite1 Core Board
(click image to enlarge)

The product page indicates that this kit is compatible with Home Assistant, a versatile home automation platform that supports over a thousand devices. This compatibility enables users to create customized automations and manage their homes smartly and efficiently. Home Assistant prioritizes user privacy by processing all data locally and extends its functionality through mobile apps and add-ons.

Assist further enhances Home Assistant by enabling voice control through natural language, supported on various devices including mobile phones and custom voice assistants. It integrates seamlessly with major platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, providing a more interactive and accessible way to manage smart home systems.

According to the latest update from FutureProofHomes, the Satellite1 is being developed as a fully private, local AI-powered voice assistant, emphasizing privacy and local processing without the need for an internet connection.

The Satellite1 Dev Kit will soon include an enclosure with a built-in speaker and a stealth ceiling mount kit, allowing discreet integration into any room for enhanced voice interaction. Future documentation for this product can be found in the specified GitHub repository.

 
Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit
(click image to enlarge)

Further information

The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit is available at an early bird price of $69.99. The Satellite1 HAT Board is priced at $54.99, and the Satellite1 Core Board at $24.99. Shipments are expected to begin in Q4 2024.

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