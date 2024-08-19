Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy

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The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

The Satellite1 HAT Board integrates audio processing capabilities with an XMOS XU3016 chip for effective noise and echo cancellation.

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It includes four PDM microphones and supports audio outputs through an amplified speaker connection or a 3.5mm headphone jack. Equipped with 12 NeoPixel LEDs and sensors for humidity, temperature, and light, it enhances functionality in a smart home setting. User interaction is facilitated by four buttons for volume control, activation, and hardware muting.

This board connects to the Satellite1 Core Board and interfaces with Raspberry Pis and computers through USB.