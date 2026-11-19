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The Jetway MTX-RYZ1 is an upcoming Mini-ITX industrial motherboard powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS processor. The board supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and combines dual 2.5GbE networking, PCIe Gen4 expansion, and four display outputs with industrial connectivity options.

The MTX-RYZ1 uses AMD’s Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS processor, built on the Zen 4 architecture using TSMC’s 4nm FinFET process.

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The chip has eight cores, 16 threads, a 3.8GHz base frequency, and a 45W TDP. It integrates Radeon 780M graphics based on RDNA 3, along with Ryzen AI acceleration. Jetway specifies up to 38 TOPS of combined AI processing performance.



MTX-RYZ1 block diagram

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Memory support includes two DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM sockets accommodating up to 96GB in a dual-channel configuration. The motherboard measures 170 × 170mm and includes four DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, each supporting resolutions up to 3840 × 2160 at 120Hz. Optional eDP and LVDS interfaces are also available, sharing connections with the DisplayPort outputs.

For storage and expansion, the MTX-RYZ1 includes two SATA III connectors, two M.2 M-Key 2242/2280 sockets with PCIe x4 interfaces, and a PCIe Gen4 x8 slot. An additional M.2 E-Key 2230 socket provides PCIe and USB connectivity for wireless modules.



MTX-RYZ1 bottom view

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Networking is handled by two Intel I226-V 2.5GbE controllers, while USB connectivity includes four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and six USB 2.0 connections through internal headers.

Industrial interfaces consist of two RS-232/422/485 ports, four RS-232 ports via headers, 16-bit GPIO, SMBus, and I2C. Audio connections include line-in, line-out, and microphone input.



MTX-RYZ1 top view

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Other onboard features include a programmable watchdog timer and Wake-on-LAN, along with AT/ATX power modes. Jetway lists two configurations, one with firmware TPM support and another with a discrete TPM 2.0 module.

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Although the preliminary datasheet lists Windows 11, Jetway’s US product page also identifies Linux distributions including Ubuntu 24.04.3, Debian 11.3, Fedora 39, openSUSE 15.3, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10, and CentOS 8.1.

Specifications listed for the MTX-RYZ1 include:

Memory: Up to 96GB DDR5-5600 2x SO-DIMM slots, dual-channel ECC/non-ECC support

Storage: 2x SATA III (6Gbps) 2x M.2 2242/2280 M-Key, PCIe x4

Expansion: 1x PCIe 4.0 x8 slot 1x M.2 2230 E-Key, PCIe x1 + USB 2.0

Networking: 2x 2.5GbE RJ45, Intel I226-V

Display: 4x DisplayPort 2.1, up to 4K120 Optional eDP, up to 4K120 Optional LVDS, up to 2560 × 1600 at 60Hz

USB: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) 6x USB 2.0 via internal headers

Industrial I/O: 2x RS-232/422/485 4x RS-232 via internal headers 16-bit GPIO SMBus, I2C

Other: Firmware TPM or optional discrete TPM 2.0 Watchdog timer Wake-on-LAN Realtek ALC897 audio codec Chassis intrusion detection

Power: 12–28V DC input DC jack AT/ATX support

Operating temperature: 0°C to +60°C

Mechanical: Mini-ITX, 170 × 170mm



Further Information

The Jetway MTX-RYZ1 is currently listed as a preliminary product, with pricing and general availability not yet announced. However, the product page is already available on the company’s official website.