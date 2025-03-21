RPI Image Gen Introduces Custom Raspberry Pi Image Creation

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The Raspberry Pi team has introduced rpi image gen, a new tool for creating custom software images with detailed control over configuration. It is designed for embedded systems, industrial applications, and personalized projects.

rpi image gen is an alternative to the existing pi gen tool, which is used to produce the official Raspberry Pi OS distribution. While pi gen remains in use for standard image builds, rpi image gen was developed to address more specific deployment needs. It allows users to define what is included or excluded in a build, control partition layout, and apply configurations tailored to specific hardware.

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Rpi-image-gen Build Process

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The tool is built around a modular system that uses three main elements. A profile defines which packages and operations are included. An image layout determines how the disk image is structured. A configuration file, written in an .ini-style format, connects the profile and layout and can be adjusted for different device classes or use cases.

Two examples included with the tool demonstrate how it can be applied:

slim creates a minimal image with only the core components required to boot and operate the system. It is intended as a starting point for more specific builds.

webkiosk sets up a system that boots directly into a web browser running in kiosk mode. It uses Wayland and a minimal compositor to prevent user interaction with the desktop environment.

Customization also includes the ability to exclude specific files during installation. This is achieved using dpkg path exclusion options within YAML-defined layers. The build system is based on mmdebstrap and bdebstrap, providing a flexible and transparent framework for image creation.



Raspberry Pi Variants

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Each build generates a Software Bill of Materials, which can be used to identify software components and track known vulnerabilities. This feature supports auditing and compliance with upcoming software regulations.

Documentation and example configurations are available in the rpi image gen GitHub repository. Users can review the available options and begin building images that meet their specific requirements.

Further information

More information is available in the official Raspberry Pi announcement.