RP4B based dual-arm robot offers 13 Degrees of Freedom

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The myBuddy by Elephant Robotics, is a dual-arm platform built around a Raspberry Pi 4B. This platform is enabled with 13 Degrees of Freedom (DoF) and a maximum payload of 250g for each arm. The platform also supports VR control and integrates a 7” touchscreen display.

Following the introduction of the mechArm 270 Pi in June, the myBuddy is another robotic educational platform that implements the Raspberry Pi 4B as master core and three additional ESP32 MCUs as additional cores.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The myBuddy already provides preconfigured movements/functions, however it can also be programmed by beginners (i.e. Blockly) or advanced users (i.e. Python, ROS and RVIZ).