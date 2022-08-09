All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RP4B based dual-arm robot offers 13 Degrees of Freedom

Aug 8, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 309 views

The myBuddy by Elephant Robotics, is a dual-arm platform built around a Raspberry Pi 4B. This platform is enabled with 13 Degrees of Freedom (DoF) and a maximum payload of 250g for each arm. The platform also supports VR control and integrates a 7” touchscreen display.

Following the introduction of the mechArm 270 Pi in June, the myBuddy is another robotic educational platform that implements the Raspberry Pi 4B as master core and three additional ESP32 MCUs as additional cores.

The myBuddy already provides preconfigured movements/functions, however it can also be programmed by beginners (i.e. Blockly) or advanced users (i.e. Python, ROS and RVIZ). 


myBuddy specs
(click image to enlarge)

This robotic platform also includes a 7” display which can be used for image display or touch control. The display also features dual built-in 2-million-pixel cameras (up to 1080P) that supports OpenCV for image recognition and similar vision applications.

The Gitbook can be found here. The GitHub and the User Manual for this particular platform seems to be a work in progress. The company mentioned they are preparing tutorials for VR control. The additional updates will be available in their website and in their official YouTube channel


Blocky, Python support (left) and ROS support (right)
(click images to enlarge)

On the hardware side, myBuddy uses 13 high-performance brushless DC servos with a repeatable position accuracy of ±0.5mm and a fast command response speed of 30ms. Additionally, the myBuddy includes a capability to detect and prevent collisions. 


myBuddy interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The dual-arm robot also includes additional ports such as groove connectors, two HDMI ports and I/Os connectors for the RPI 4B. 

myBuddy demo

Specifications listed for the myBuddy include:

  • Processor System:
    • Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core, 64-bit (up to 1.5GHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB SD Card
  • Working Radius:
    • 280mm for each arm
  • Payload:
    • 250g for each arm
  • Arms Span:
    • 280mm
  • Repeated Positioning Precision:
    • ±0.5mm
  • Dead Weight:
    • 3Kg
  • Power:
    • 24V/9.2A
  • Operational Temperature:
    • 0° to 45°
  • Other Features:
    • 2x HDMI
    • 1x RJ45 LAN port
    • 3.3V IOs
    • 2x Grove connectors
    • 1x USB 

Further information

The myBuddy is available for $1699 on Elephant Robotics online store.  The product page also features several accessories that are compatible with the myBuddy (i.e. hands, suction pumps, adaptive grippers, etc.)

