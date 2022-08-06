All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RP2040 based board ships for $5.40

Aug 5, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 291 views

The XIAO RP2040 features the RP2040 silicon and comes in a thumb size as other products from the XIAO series by SeeedStudio. This open source device supports Arduino, MicroPython and CircuitPython. The company has also waived shipping costs for this device.

The processor on this tiny board is the Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor with a maximum clock frequency of 133MHz. The device also includes up to 264KB of SRAM and 2MB of onboard Flash memory. 

XIAO 2040 front (left) and back (right)
The I/O peripherals found on this tiny board include eleven digital pins, four analog pins, one I2C, one UART, one SPI, eleven PWM pins, one programmable LED, and one programmable RGB LED. Additionally, there are two status LEDs, one power LED, one Reset and one Boot button.

The device can be powered and programmed via a USB Type-C interface. The XIAO 2040 supports Arduino, MicroPython and CircuitPython also its Wiki page can be found here


XIAO RP2040 pinout
Expansion board (left) and Grove Wio-E5 (right)
A Seeedstudio’s representative mentioned shipping is free even if you buy only one board, although you might have to use their Seeed Carrier. The company plans to provide free shipping to the rest of the XIAO products by the end of this month as well.

Lastly, shipping will also be free if you combine a XIAO device with other products (i.e. expansion board, grove compatible devices, etc.) as long as the total order value stays under $40.  

Specifications listed for the XIAO RP2040 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 264KB SRAM
    • 2MB Flash 
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 11x GPIOs, 4x Analog, 11x PWM
    • 1x I2C, 1x UART, 1x SPI
    • 1x Reset button, 1x BOOT button
    • 1x User LED, 1x RGB LED
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Battery pad
    • 1x Power LED
  • Power:
    • 3.3V 
  • Dimensions:
    • 20 x 17.5 x 3.5mm

Further information

The product page for the XIAO RP2040 can be found here. As previously mentioned shipping is free. 

