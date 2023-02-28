Rockchip RK3588 based Mini-PCs feature touch screen display and dual GbE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Indiegogo recently featured two Mini-PCs integrating the Rockchip RK3568 multi-core processor. The PlanetPC XR series Mini-PCs can be configured with up to 32GB RAM, 256GB Flash, 2x GbE, Wi-Fi/BL connectivity, SSD support and both models run on Ubuntu 20.04.

The XR1 is described as an entry level Mini-PC integrating a Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 RK3568 processor clocked at 2.0GHz, an ARM G52 2EE GPU and a [email protected] NPU.

The PlanetPC XR2 features an Octa-core (4x Arm-Cortex A76 + 4x Arm-Cortex A55) RK3588 processor clocked at 2,4GHz, an ARM Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU and a 6 TOPS NPU.