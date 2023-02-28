All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Rockchip RK3588 based Mini-PCs feature touch screen display and dual GbE

Feb 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 178 views

Indiegogo recently featured two Mini-PCs integrating the Rockchip RK3568 multi-core processor. The PlanetPC XR series Mini-PCs can be configured with up to 32GB RAM, 256GB Flash, 2x GbE, Wi-Fi/BL connectivity, SSD support and both models run on Ubuntu 20.04.

The XR1 is described as an entry level Mini-PC integrating a Quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 RK3568 processor clocked at 2.0GHz, an ARM G52 2EE GPU and a [email protected] NPU.

The PlanetPC XR2 features an Octa-core (4x Arm-Cortex A76 + 4x Arm-Cortex A55) RK3588 processor clocked at 2,4GHz, an ARM Mali-G610 MP4 quad-core GPU and a 6 TOPS NPU.


XR2 Mini PC key features
According to the product page, the XR1 comes with 4GB + 32GB Flash and 512GB/1TB/2TB M.2 NVMe. On the other hand, the XR2 is offered with 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB Flash and 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB M.2 SSD.

     
XR1 peripherals
Both models include 2x RJ45 ports and WiFi6(802.11 AX)/Bluetooth 5.0 and the touchscreen display for easy navigation. The XR1 variant has only 1x HDMI port with up to 4K resolution. 

As shown below, the XR2 model has more peripherals available including a VGA port, two Wi-Fi antennas, two HDMI out ports with up to 8K resolution, one HDMI in port with 4K resolution. The XR2 can be connected to 4x displays since one of the USB Type-C ports has video output support.

     
XR2 peripherals
Specifications listed for the XR2 Mini-PC include:

  • Storage:
    • Up to 32 GB RAM
    • Up to 256 GB Flash
    • Up to 2TB M.2 SSD
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI Port In
    • 2x HDMI Ports Out (4K and 8K) / VGA
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • Integrated Color Touch Screen (1424 x 280)
  • Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio jack + Mic
    • Stereo Speakers
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x GbE LAN ports
    • WiFi6 Connectivity
    • Mobile 4G/5G card (optional)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
    • 4x USB-A USB 3.0 ports
    • 1x USB-C USB 2.0 port
    • 1x USB-A USB 2.0 port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button
    • Multi-LED Indicator Strip
    • Built-in internet relay support
  • OS:
    • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
  • Dimensions:
    • 29 x 26 x 6 cm

Further information

The PlanetPC XR2 w/ 8GB RAM + 64GB Flash is offered for $686.00 (early bird price). Meanwhile, the Planet XR1 4GB + 32GB Flash is available for $464.00. Shipping is estimated to occur around September 2023. There are other specials available on the Indiegogo campaign which can be found here.

