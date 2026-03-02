Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 video decoder support lands in mainline Linux

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Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

The VDPU381 decoder is found in the RK3588, while the VDPU383 is integrated into the newer RK3576. Both are capable of handling modern video workloads, and their upstream support improves compatibility for distributions targeting these SoCs without relying on vendor kernels.

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One of the more complex issues addressed during development involved IOMMU state restoration. On these decoders, the IOMMU core is embedded within the decoder hardware itself. When the decoder is reset to recover from a decoding error, the internal IOMMU is also reset, clearing previously programmed address mappings.