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Rockchip RK3588 and RK3576 video decoder support lands in mainline Linux

Mar 1, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 231 views

Collabora has announced that support for the VDPU381 and VDPU383 video decoder IP cores used in Rockchip’s RK3588 and RK3576 SoCs has been merged into the upstream Linux kernel. The update brings improved hardware decoding support for H.264 and HEVC to mainline Linux on these platforms.

The VDPU381 decoder is found in the RK3588, while the VDPU383 is integrated into the newer RK3576. Both are capable of handling modern video workloads, and their upstream support improves compatibility for distributions targeting these SoCs without relying on vendor kernels.

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One of the more complex issues addressed during development involved IOMMU state restoration. On these decoders, the IOMMU core is embedded within the decoder hardware itself. When the decoder is reset to recover from a decoding error, the internal IOMMU is also reset, clearing previously programmed address mappings.

From the kernel’s perspective, those mappings still appeared valid, which could lead to failed memory accesses or stalled decoding. The solution was to explicitly restore cached IOMMU mappings after a reset without requiring changes to the IOMMU driver, improving reliability during error recovery.

Support for these decoders also required extending the V4L2 stateless HEVC userspace API. The Rockchip hardware requires explicit programming of short-term and long-term Reference Picture Sets, unlike some other HEVC implementations. New V4L2 UAPI controls were introduced to allow userspace applications to provide complete reference picture information.

Support for these controls has already been added in GStreamer 1.28, and preliminary work has been carried out for FFmpeg.

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The implementation was also designed with Vulkan Video Decode compatibility in mind. The new V4L2 data structures closely mirror Vulkan’s HEVC reference picture descriptions, simplifying translation between the two APIs and reducing duplication in userspace media stacks.

At the driver level, the VDPU381/383 implementation uses C structs to represent the full register layout instead of relying on scattered writel() calls or regmap. This approach ensures that all registers are written explicitly, including those with default values, and that writes occur in a deterministic order. On this hardware, register ordering and completeness are critical to stable decoding behavior.

Collabora logo
(click image to enlarge)

In total, the upstreaming effort involved a 17-patch series adding decoder support, device tree updates, new V4L2 HEVC controls, and improvements to error recovery handling. The result is a more robust and maintainable driver for Rockchip’s modern video decode hardware within the mainline Linux kernel.

Further Information

Further details are available on Collabora’s blog and in the associated kernel patches.

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