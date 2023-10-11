Rockchip-based Home Assistant Green can now be pre-ordered

Rockchip-based Home Assistant Green can now be pre-orderedOct 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 585 views
The Home Assistant Green is a new plug-and-play IoT device designed for home automation and compatible with Zigbee and Thread (in development) devices. This device also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port and large storage expansion.
This latest model runs on a Rockchip SoC, setting it apart from Home Assistant Yellow (launched some years ago), which relies on a Raspberry Pi CM4
- RK3566 – quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU (up to 1.8GHz)