Rockchip-based Home Assistant Green can now be pre-ordered

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Home Assistant Green is a new plug-and-play IoT device designed for home automation and compatible with Zigbee and Thread (in development) devices. This device also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port and large storage expansion.

This latest model runs on a Rockchip SoC, setting it apart from Home Assistant Yellow (launched some years ago), which relies on a Raspberry Pi CM4

— ADVERTISEMENT —

