All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

ROCK 4 SE Single Board Computer goes on sale for ~$70

Sep 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 136 views

The ROCK 4 SE Single Board Computer (SBC) is powered by the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399-T processor along with the Arm Mali T860 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, an HDMI port with 4Kp60 support, Wi-Fi 5/BT5.0 connectivity and expandable storage via eMMC module and a M.2 connector.

The Rockchip RK3399-T SoC features a dual-core Cortex-A72 processor (up to 1.5GHz), a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.0GHz) and an Arm Mali T860MP4 GPU which supports OpenGL 3.1, Vulcan 1.0, OpenCL 1.2 and DirectX 11.1. According to the product brief, the chipset uses Arm big.LITTLE technology that automatically switches to high performance cores for complex tasks and power efficient cores for less intensive tasks. 

— ADVERTISEMENT —



RK339-T block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ROCK 4 SE has a 4GB dual channel LPDDR RAM and a very flexible storage interface. The ROCK 4 SE includes a Micro SD card slot, an eMMC socket and a M.2 M Key connector with 4-lane PCIe 2.1 interface for M.2 NVMe SSD expansion only (no SATA SSD support).  


Rock 4 SE front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The display interface combines an HDMI 2.0 port with 4Kp60 UHD resolution and a 2-lane MIPI DSI connector. There is also support for a single camera module via a 2-lane MIPI CSI connector.  


Rock 4 SE side views
(click images to enlarge)

For wireless connectivity, the ROCK 4 SE includes 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 with BLE. The Product Brief also mentions that the Gigabit Ethernet port also supports Power-over-Ethernet (PoE HAT required).  

The USB interface combines two USB 2.0 HOST ports and two USB 3.0 HOST ports which run at full 5Gbps since they are driven by the RK3399-SoC. There is also a switch below the USB ports to configure one of the USB 3.0 ports to OTG mode. See the middle image above for reference. 

Key features of the ROCK 4 SE SBC include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3399-T SoC with Arm big.LITTLE technology, Dual Cortex-A72 (up to 1.5GHz) and Quad Cortex-A53 (up to 1.0GHz)
    • Arm Mali T860MP4 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.0 /3.1/3.2, Vulkan 1.0, OpenCL 1.1/1.2, DirectX 11.0
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Dual channel 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
    • 1x M.2 (M key) for NVMe SSD
    • 1x eMMC connector
  • Camera:
    • 1x 2-lane CSI
  • Connectivity:
    • Wi-Fi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0, BLE
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1 x HDMI port (up to [email protected]
    • 1x 2-lane MIPI DSI
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio Jack with mic in
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 3.0 OTG (switchable)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
    • 2x UART, 2x SPI, 2x IC2
    • 1x PCM/I2S, 1x SPDIF
    • 1x PWM, 1x ADC, 6x GPIOs
    • 2x 5V DC power pins
    • 2x 3.3V power pins
  • Other Features:
    • RTC w/ battery support 
  • OS:
    • Debian/Ubuntu support
    • Android 7.1/9.0 support
    • Android 10/11 support
  • Operating Temperature:
    •  0°C to 50°C
  • Power:
    • USB Type-C PD/QC 9-12V 
    • 5V (via GPIO pins 2 & 4)

Further information

The ROCK 4 SE is currently available for £61.12 (~US$70.50) on OKDO’s online store. Radxa also guarantees availability of the ROCK 4SE until September of 2029. For more information refer to the ROCK 4 Wiki and the RADXA forum

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...