ROCK 4 SE Single Board Computer goes on sale for ~$70

The ROCK 4 SE Single Board Computer (SBC) is powered by the hexa-core Rockchip RK3399-T processor along with the Arm Mali T860 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, an HDMI port with 4Kp60 support, Wi-Fi 5/BT5.0 connectivity and expandable storage via eMMC module and a M.2 connector.

The Rockchip RK3399-T SoC features a dual-core Cortex-A72 processor (up to 1.5GHz), a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor (up to 1.0GHz) and an Arm Mali T860MP4 GPU which supports OpenGL 3.1, Vulcan 1.0, OpenCL 1.2 and DirectX 11.1. According to the product brief, the chipset uses Arm big.LITTLE technology that automatically switches to high performance cores for complex tasks and power efficient cores for less intensive tasks.