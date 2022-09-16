Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The H96 MAX V58 is a TV Box equipped with the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System on Chip (SoC) which features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The device supports dual band Wi-Fi 6 and a single GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.



The H96 MAX V58 base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The upgraded model ships with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC. The product page on AliExpress mentions an SD card slot, but the TV Box doesn’t seem to include one from the images featured.