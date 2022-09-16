All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
RK3588 SoC based TV Box supports [email protected] resolution

Sep 15, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 181 views

The H96 MAX V58 is a TV Box equipped with the octa-core Rockchip RK3588 System on Chip (SoC) which features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The device supports dual band Wi-Fi 6 and a single GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

The H96 MAX V58 base model comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The upgraded model ships with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC. The product page on AliExpress mentions an SD card slot, but the TV Box doesn’t seem to include one from the images featured. 

H96 MAX V58 TV Box
The display interface only provides one HDMI port, however the RK3588 SoC allows this TV Box to support [email protected] resolution. The TV box also includes a SPDIF port for audio. 

H96 MAX V58 back
All models offer support for dual band Wi-Fi 6 (up to 3000 Mbps) and Bluetooth 5.0. Wired connectivity is also supported via a singly GbE LAN port located next to the Wi-Fi antennas. 

Amlogic S922X – Rockchip RK3588 comparison table
The TV Box runs on Android 12.0 and it also comes with a remote which apparently supports Google Assistant. The manufacturer is also providing a 12-month warranty for defective items. 

Specifications listed for the H96 MAX V58 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Rockchip RK3588 SoC, Quad-Core Cortex-A76 (up to 2.6GHz) and Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (up to 1.8GHz) 
    • ARM Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, 6 TOPS NPU
  • Memory/Storage
    • 4GB/32GB LPDDR4 
    • 8GB/64GB eMMC
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45 LAN port
    • Dual band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz)
    • Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0 
  • Other Features:
    • 1x remote control
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A
  • OS:
    • Android 12.0

 Further information

According to AndroidPC.es, the H96 MAX V58 TV Box can be found on AliExpress and Geekbuying.com online stores. The base model is listed for $144.00 on Aliexpress while Geekbuying.com has it available for $169.00. 

