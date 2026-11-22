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The DshanPi-A1 CM5 is a compact compute module developed by 100ASK and Vanxoak, featuring Rockchip’s RK3576J octa-core processor and a 6 TOPS neural processing unit. Measuring 55 × 40mm, the module supports dual Gigabit Ethernet, multimedia processing, and industrial interfaces for embedded Linux applications.

The module follows the original DshanPi-A1 single-board computer, which LinuxGizmos covered in August 2025 as an RK3576-based platform for AI and computer vision applications.

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The DshanPi-A1 CM5 integrates four Arm Cortex-A72 cores operating at up to 2.1GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores at up to 1.9GHz, alongside a Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and Vulkan 1.1. Its integrated NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS of INT8 inference performance, while the documented configuration includes 4GB of LPDDR4X memory and 64GB of eMMC storage.



RK3576J block diagram

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For multimedia applications, the RK3576J supports hardware video decoding at up to 8K/30fps and encoding at up to 4K/60fps. Display capabilities include HDMI 2.1 output at resolutions up to 4K/120Hz, along with MIPI DSI and multiple MIPI CSI interfaces for camera connectivity.

Networking includes two Gigabit Ethernet MAC interfaces, with one Ethernet PHY integrated into the compute module and the second requiring an external PHY on the carrier board. The module also integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.



DshanPi-A1 CM5 top and bottom views

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The module also exposes USB 3.0, PCIe 2.0, CAN, SATA, ADC, UART, I²C, and GPIO resources through its board-to-board connectors. Additional expansion signals, including camera interfaces, USB, Ethernet, and ADC, are available through a separate 100-pin pad arrangement.

The DshanPi-A1 CM5 uses two 100-pin board-to-board connectors similar to those found on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. However, electrical and pin compatibility with existing Raspberry Pi CM5 carrier boards must be verified before installation. The module operates from a 5V supply and has a specified operating temperature range of -25°C to +85°C.



DshanPi-A1 CM5 carrier board

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The module can be paired with the DshanPi A1 CM5 Base carrier board, which provides two Gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI output, USB 2.0, a USB-C interface for firmware flashing, and a 40-pin expansion header. The carrier board also includes a microSD card slot, fan connectors, and MIPI camera and display interfaces, with power supplied through a 12V DC input.

On the software side, the platform supports Debian 12, with Armbian-based Ubuntu 24.04 images also available for the CM5. The October 2026 Armbian release provides command-line and GNOME desktop configurations based on the Linux 6.1.115 vendor kernel. These images are designated as pre-release builds pending additional hardware validation.



DshanPi-A1 CM5 on carrier board

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Development resources include hardware schematics, mechanical drawings, component placement diagrams, and carrier-board PCB design files. The manufacturer also provides Armbian build resources, partial Buildroot SDK files, and documentation covering eMMC flashing, system configuration, and recovery procedures.

Further Information

The DshanPi-A1 CM5 is listed for purchase through the Chinese marketplace Taobao, with pricing starting at ¥399 (approximately $56). International availability and pricing for additional memory configurations have not been confirmed.

Additional technical information, hardware documentation, and software images are available through the DshanPi documentation, 100ASK developer forum, and ArmBianOS GitHub releases.