Renesas Releases Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE MCUs on Cortex-M33 Architecture

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Renesas has introduced the RA6W1 and RA6W2 microcontrollers, bringing Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE options to its IoT portfolio. The RA6W1 offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6, while the RA6W2 adds integrated Bluetooth LE, both targeting low-power connected devices with features such as Target Wake Time to extend battery life.

The MCUs are based on an Arm Cortex-M33 CPU running at 160 MHz and equipped with 704 KB of SRAM. This configuration enables them to operate as standalone processors for cost-sensitive IoT endpoints while still supporting use as wireless co-processors when paired with other RA-series microcontrollers.

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Power optimization is a central design focus, with deep-sleep modes drawing as little as 200 nA and “sleepy connected” states maintaining network presence at minimal current.



RA6W1 Block Diagram

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Wireless connectivity includes dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation, allowing dynamic band selection for improved throughput and stability. Support for Wi-Fi 6 introduces OFDMA and other multi-user scheduling features that help maintain performance in dense network environments.

The RA6W2 variant adds Bluetooth LE for provisioning, local data exchange, and hybrid connectivity use cases requiring both short-range and cloud communication paths.



RA6W1 Software System Diagram

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Renesas has also introduced two integrated wireless modules based on these MCUs. The RRQ61001 provides Wi-Fi 6 only, while the RRQ61051 combines Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE. Both modules include integrated antennas, pre-validated RF stacks, and global regulatory certifications such as FCC, CE/RED, and Telec.



RRQ61051 Daughterboard

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Security features are built into the architecture, including AES-256, secure boot, key storage, and on-the-fly decryption. The RA6W1 carries RED certification and is prepared for Matter 1.4 integration, enabling alignment with emerging smart-home interoperability standards.

Software support is provided through the Renesas Flexible Software Package and the e² studio IDE, allowing reuse of components across the RA MCU family.



EK-RA6W1 Motherboard + Daughterboard

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Renesas also offers the EK-RA6W1 evaluation kit, which includes a feature-rich motherboard for prototyping and hardware validation. The board provides a USB-C port for power and data, an onboard USB hub for JTAG and UART interfaces, and a daughterboard connector for the RA6W1 module.

Expansion options include Arduino, MikroBUS, and PMOD sockets for integrating sensors and peripherals. Breakout headers expose the full signal set, and onboard level shifters maintain proper voltage domains for attached hardware.

Additional components include user push-buttons, configurable I/O voltage selection, a current-sense circuit for power profiling, a USB-to-UART bridge, trigger outputs for measurement tools, user LEDs, and an external J-Link header for low-level debugging.

Further Information

The RA6W1 MCU is available in FCQFN and WLCSP packages alongside the RRQ61001 and RRQ61051 modules. The combo-enabled RA6W2 MCU is scheduled for release in Q1 2026. Both MCUs are covered under Renesas’ Product Longevity Program, offering 15-year availability for the microcontrollers and 10-year availability for the modules.

Renesas has not released pricing for the new microcontrollers, but the EK-RA6W1 evaluation kit is listed at $87.17 on the company’s website.