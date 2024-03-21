All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Renesas RA4E1/RA6M3 Reference Kits for AI & ML Applications

Mar 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 66 views

Renesas Electronics has recently unveiled two development kits featuring the RA4E1 and RA6M3 32-bit microcontroller units. These new kits are specifically designed to enable easy integration of AI and ML technologies into edge and other real-time applications.

The first kit is called the RTK0EG0002 RA4E1 kit which is based on the RA4E1 32-bit MCU offering advanced features, including a 100 MHz Arm Cortex CM33 core, 128 KB of on-chip SRAM, and 512 MB of on-chip code flash memory, all housed in a 64-pin LQFP package.

RTK0EG0002 RA4E1 content kit
(click image to enlarge)

Connectivity is a strong suit of this kit, offering a wide array of options such as three PMOD connectors, CAN FD, USB full speed, user buttons and a dip switch. Peripherals like two MEMS microphones, a 2.8” TFT display, and an ICM-42670-P accelerometer module make this kit a versatile choice for developers.


RTK0EG0002 RA4E1 board overview
(click image to enlarge)

The other kit is called the RTK0EG0001 RA6M3 kit which is based on the RA6M3 32-bit MCU. This kit incorporates a 120 MHz Arm Cortex M4 core with FPU, accommodated in a 176-pin LQFP package. It boasts 640 KB of SRAM and a substantial 2 MB of on-chip code flash memory.


RTK0EG0001 RA6M3 board overview
(click image to enlarge)

The board offers a wide range of connectivity options, such as six PMOD connectors, a CAN interface, and multiple USB and LAN options. Similar to the previous model, it includes two MEMS microphones, a 2.8” TFT display, and an ICM-42670-P accelerometer module. Additionally, it features an OV2640 camera, broadening its application in computer vision and sensor fusion.


RTK0EG0001 RA6M3 content kits
(click image to enlarge)

Both kits are equipped with a JTAG header and a USB connector for debugging, catering specifically to developers working on AI/ML applications in sectors such as healthcare, transportation, logistics, and urban infrastructure.

Further information

The distributor Mouser has both the RA4E1 kit and the RA6M3 kit available for $231.25. See the Renesas website for more information.

