Renesas RA4E1/RA6M3 Reference Kits for AI & ML Applications

Renesas RA4E1/RA6M3 Reference Kits for AI & ML ApplicationsMar 20, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza
Renesas Electronics has recently unveiled two development kits featuring the RA4E1 and RA6M3 32-bit microcontroller units. These new kits are specifically designed to enable easy integration of AI and ML technologies into edge and other real-time applications.
The first kit is called the RTK0EG0002 RA4E1 kit which is based on the RA4E1 32-bit MCU offering advanced features, including a 100 MHz Arm Cortex CM33 core, 128 KB of on-chip SRAM, and 512 MB of on-chip code flash memory, all housed in a 64-pin LQFP package.
