Renesas Expands ForgeFPGA Line with New 2k-LUT Ultra-Low-Power Devices

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Renesas Electronics has introduced three new ForgeFPGA devices that significantly expand the company’s low-density FPGA portfolio. The newly announced SLG47912, SLG47920, and SLG47921 more than double the available logic resources compared to earlier 1k-LUT ForgeFPGA parts, targeting space-constrained and cost-sensitive edge designs.

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

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The new devices build on this approach by increasing logic capacity while maintaining ultra-low-power operating modes and flexible configuration options.



SLG47912 Block Diagram

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All three parts use a 5-bit LUT architecture with matching D-type flip-flop counts, on-chip distributed memory, and block RAM.

They support multiple configuration methods, including OTP memory and SPI-based loading from external flash or a host microcontroller. Boot logic can select from up to 16 external bitstreams, enabling design reuse and field updates.



SLG47920/SLG47921 Block Diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Clocking features include an internal 50 MHz oscillator with programmable division and an integrated PLL that can accept external, internal, or LVDS clock sources.

Power management is a core design focus, with separate IO voltage domains, fine-grained clock and core power control, and deep-sleep modes that retain GPIO and BRAM state while drawing less than 85 µA.



Go Configure Board w/ ForgeFPGA Socket Card

(click image to enlarge)

The devices also include LVDS support, with up to three true LVDS pairs capable of data rates up to 100 Mbps, along with flexible GPIO configuration options such as selectable drive strength, optional pull-ups, and Schmitt-trigger inputs.

Bitstream protection features include CRC integrity checking and AES decryption.

Model LUTs GPIOs Distributed Memory BRAM IO Domains Packages SLG47912 1120 40 5 KB 32 KB 2 × 20 GPIOs 48-pin QFN (6 × 6 mm), 48-pin WLCSP (3.24 × 2.57 mm) SLG47920 2240 32 10 KB 64 KB 2 × 16 GPIOs 40-pin QFN (5 × 5 mm) SLG47921 2240 40 10 KB 64 KB 2 × 20 GPIOs 48-pin QFN, 48-pin WLCSP

Development for ForgeFPGA devices is supported by Renesas’ license-free Go Configure Software Hub, which allows engineers to design using either traditional HDL flows or a schematic-based graphical interface.

The company also offers a common Go Configure development board with interchangeable socket cards that support prototyping across the ForgeFPGA family.

Further Information

Pricing listed by Renesas starts at around $2.05 for the SLG47912 and $2.54 for the SLG47920 and SLG47921 at 1k-unit volumes, with samples currently available.

Additional details and development resources are available on Renesas’ ForgeFPGA product pages.