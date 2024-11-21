RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications

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The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.

The module is available in two variants, each tailored for specific e-mobility applications and compliant with international standards for electric vehicle communication. Both variants share similar hardware features but are pre-configured for distinct roles within the electric vehicle charging ecosystem.

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The RED-BEET 2.0 E is designed for the charging station side (EVSE). It comes pre-configured to support ISO/IEC 15118-3, DIN 70121, and SAE J2847/2 standards, making it well-suited for managing communication between charging infrastructure and vehicles. With SPI and Ethernet interfaces, the module integrates seamlessly into systems requiring efficient and reliable data transfer.