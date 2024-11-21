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RED-BEET 2.0: Advanced Powerline Communication for E-Mobility Applications

Nov 21, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 769 views

The RED-BEET 2.0 by 8Devices is a compact powerline communication module built on the Qualcomm QCA7006AQ PLC chip, supporting SPI, Ethernet, HomePlug GreenPHY, and HomePlug AV standards. Its small size, industrial temperature tolerance, and automotive-grade certification are designed for integration into e-mobility and automotive applications.

The module is available in two variants, each tailored for specific e-mobility applications and compliant with international standards for electric vehicle communication. Both variants share similar hardware features but are pre-configured for distinct roles within the electric vehicle charging ecosystem.

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The RED-BEET 2.0 E is designed for the charging station side (EVSE). It comes pre-configured to support ISO/IEC 15118-3, DIN 70121, and SAE J2847/2 standards, making it well-suited for managing communication between charging infrastructure and vehicles. With SPI and Ethernet interfaces, the module integrates seamlessly into systems requiring efficient and reliable data transfer.

RED-BEET 2.0
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, the RED-BEET 2.0 P is intended for the vehicle side (PEV). Like its EVSE counterpart, it is pre-configured to comply with ISO/IEC 15118-3, DIN 70121, and SAE J2847/2 standards, facilitating robust communication with charging stations. The identical interfaces streamline integration into electric vehicles while maintaining compatibility with industry standards.

RED-BEET-EVAL-BOARD block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Both modules feature a Qualcomm QCA7006AQ chip, an industrial operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C, and support data rates of up to 200 Mbps via HomePlug AV firmware.

The RED-BEET-EVAL-BOARD 2.0 is designed to support evaluation and prototyping of the RED-BEET 2.0 module. It provides SPI and Raspberry Pi GPIO headers for flexible connectivity and includes selectable transformer configurations for EVSE, PEV, and long-reach applications. Additional features such as a zero-cross detection circuit for mains synchronization and activity LEDs enable efficient testing and monitoring during development.

RED-BEET-EVAL-BOARD
(click image to enlarge)

Three configurations of the evaluation board are available. The EVSE variant is optimized for electric vehicle supply equipment, the PEV variant targets plug-in electric vehicles, and the long-reach variant is designed for extended communication distances using HomePlug AV.

Further Information

The RED-BEET-P 2.0 ETH (EV) and RED-BEET-E 2.0 ETH (EVSE) modules are priced at €15.90 each on the Codico website. The evaluation boards for EVSE, PEV and Long-Reach applications are available for €111.00.

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