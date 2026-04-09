RealSense ID Pro F500 Combines Depth Sensing and On-Device Biometrics

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RealSense has introduced the RealSense ID Pro F500, a facial authentication module designed for access control, kiosks, and identity verification systems. The solution combines depth sensing, vision processing, and local computation to support secure biometric authentication without relying on cloud-based processing.

The module integrates an active stereo depth system with a neural network pipeline for facial recognition and anti-spoofing.

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According to the datasheet, the platform includes a dedicated system-on-chip with a secure element, enabling encrypted processing and storage of biometric data. The system uses AES-256 encryption, with all biometric processing performed locally.



RealSense ID Pro F500 dimensions

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RealSense ID Pro F500 supports ISO/IEC 30107-3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 2 certification and reports a 99.77% accuracy rate for 1:1 verification scenarios.

The system is designed to detect spoofing attempts such as photographs, video playback, or 3D masks, while maintaining a low false acceptance rate. The vendor reports a spoof acceptance rate below 0.1%.



RealSense ID Pro F500 field of view

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Authentication is performed in approximately 300 ms, with support for up to 10,000 enrolled users. Cold-start latency is under 3 seconds, while wake latency is under 1.5 seconds.

The system operates within a range of approximately 30 to 150 cm and is designed to function across a wide range of lighting conditions, including low-light and bright environments.

The hardware includes dual camera sensors (RGB and IR), an infrared illumination source operating at 850 nm, and onboard storage.

The module measures approximately 62 × 32.5 × 11.3 mm and weighs around 8.8 g, enabling integration into compact embedded systems such as access terminals and self-service kiosks.



RealSense ID Pro F500 performance

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Connectivity is provided through USB 2.0 and UART interfaces, with typical operating power around 1.5 W.

The system performs enrollment and authentication without storing raw facial images. Instead, biometric templates are stored in a non-reversible format.



RealSense ID Pro F500

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RealSense provides an open-source SDK for authentication systems, supporting enrollment, device management, and firmware updates. It includes REST APIs with Python and Java support across Windows, Linux, and Android.

The SDK supports standalone operation without cloud dependency, with optional integration into on-premise or cloud-based backend systems, according to the product brief.

Specifications listed for the RealSense ID Pro F500 include:

Processing:

Dedicated SoC w/ secure element

Cameras:

Full HD RGB + Full HD IR

Illumination:

850 nm IR emitter

Authentication Time:

~300 ms

Accuracy:

~99.77% (1:1 verification)

Anti-Spoofing:

ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2

User Capacity:

Up to 10,000 users

Operating Range:

30 to 150 cm

Interfaces:

USB 2.0, UART

Power Consumption:

~1.5 W typical

Mechanical:

62 × 32.5 × 11.3 mm ~8.8 g



Further Information

Pricing for the RealSense ID Pro was not disclosed. A webinar on April 16, 2026 will cover deployment at scale, including liveness detection, depth sensing, and real-world performance, and will also highlight the RealSense ID Pro platform.