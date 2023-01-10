Raspberry Pi launches new camera modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Raspberry Pi just launched four variants of camera modules based on the Sony IMX708 12MP sensor with HDR and autofocus. The new Camera Module 3 is also available in Wide and NoIR variants to target different applications.

According to the product brief, all these modules feature a back-illuminated and stacked CMOS 12MP Sony IMX708 sensor. The following features are available for all Camera Module 3 variants:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

