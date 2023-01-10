Raspberry Pi launches new camera modules

Raspberry Pi launches new camera modulesJan 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 218 views
Raspberry Pi just launched four variants of camera modules based on the Sony IMX708 12MP sensor with HDR and autofocus. The new Camera Module 3 is also available in Wide and NoIR variants to target different applications.
According to the product brief, all these modules feature a back-illuminated and stacked CMOS 12MP Sony IMX708 sensor. The following features are available for all Camera Module 3 variants:
- High signal-to-noise ratio (SNR)
- Built-in 2D Dynamic Defect Pixel Correction (DPC)
- Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for rapid autofocus
- QBC Re-mosaic function
- HDR mode (up to 3 megapixel output)
- CSI-2 serial data output
- 2-wire serial communication (supports I2C fast mode and fast-mode plus)
- 2-wire serial control of focus mechanism