Raspberry Pi launches low-cost Debug Probe

Feb 20, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 308 views

Raspberry Pi announced today the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe designed to interface with RP2040-based targets or any other Arm-based microcontroller with Serial Wire Debug 3.3V I/O port. This new debug kit has been launched for just $12.00.

The product announcement mentions that this product is an all-in-one USB-to-debug kit, meaning it provides all the required hardware and cables to simplify the debugging process.

Raspberry Pi Debug Probe
(click images to enlarge)

The Raspberry Pi Debug Probe features a processor serial interface and a standard UART interface. The Debug specification page indicates that “the 3-pin serial debug connector interface is designed to work with a single unidirectional clock pin and a bidirectional data I/O pin. This arrangement can support ARM’s Serial Wire Debug (SWD) or things like cJTAG, for example.”

The Debug Probe supports UART and CMSIS-DAP interfaces over USB. Additionally, the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe is compatible with OpenOCD (Open On-Chip-Debugger) and similar platforms that also support CMSIS-DAP.


Debug Probe system diagram
(click images to enlarge)

According to the product brief, the Raspberry Probe measures about 22mm × 32mm and it ships with a clear case, a Micro-USB cable and three types of debug cables (3-pin JST connector to 3-pin JST connector cable, 3-pin JST female connector to 0.1-inch header, 3-pin JST male connector to 0.1-inch header).

     
Raspberry Pi Debug Probe wiring
(click images to enlarge)

To get started with the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe, refer to the Raspberry Pi official documentation page which describes how to install GDB and OpenOCD on Linux, Mac and Windows. For more information refer to the Picoprobe GitHub repository.

Further information

The Raspberry Pi Debug Probe is available for ~$12 (shipping not included) in many online stores, for example, PiHut, Adafruit, PiShop.us, Pimoroni, etc. The Raspberry Pi Debug Probe Announcement can be found here.

