Raspberry Pi launches low-cost Debug Probe

Raspberry Pi announced today the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe designed to interface with RP2040-based targets or any other Arm-based microcontroller with Serial Wire Debug 3.3V I/O port. This new debug kit has been launched for just $12.00.

The product announcement mentions that this product is an all-in-one USB-to-debug kit, meaning it provides all the required hardware and cables to simplify the debugging process.