Raspberry Pi CM5 TV Stick Lite Adapts Compute Module 5 for HDMI Dongle Use

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

A compact carrier board referred to as the Raspberry Pi CM5 TV Stick Lite adapts the Compute Module 5 into a plug-in HDMI form factor. The design allows the module to connect directly to a display while requiring only USB-C power.

The board targets portable or embedded use cases where minimizing cabling is a priority. Example applications include media playback systems using Kodi, retro gaming setups with RetroPie, or compact digital signage devices.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The design is based on a custom carrier that exposes CM5 interfaces through onboard connectors. Unlike standard development boards, this implementation integrates an HDMI Type-A plug directly on the PCB, enabling direct connection to a monitor or television.



Raspberry Pi CM5

(click image to enlarge)

The carrier supports both Lite and eMMC variants of the Compute Module 5. A microSD slot is provided for Lite configurations, while eMMC-based modules rely on onboard storage. The documentation notes that inserting a microSD card while using an eMMC module may damage the board due to shared signal lines.

Two USB 3.0 Type-A ports are available, each with current-limited power output. A USB-C port is used for power input and also exposes USB 2.0 data lines for gadget mode operation, including USB mass storage or networking functionality.



RPi CM5 TV Stick Lite top view

(click image to enlarge)

Additional features include an infrared receiver connected to GPIO17, a user-configurable button on GPIO14, and an nBOOT button used to place the CM5 into USB boot mode for eMMC programming. Status indicators include power and activity LEDs, and a fan connector is provided for active cooling.

The board also exposes a header for addressable LEDs, supporting WS2812 or WS2801 devices for ambient lighting via GPIO18, GPIO10, and GPIO11.



RPi CM5 TV Stick Lite bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

According to the available documentation, the board is not compatible with the earlier Compute Module 4, and while a public repository from the developer (“magic-blue-smoke”) shows updates as recent as early 2026, the documentation currently remains limited.

Further Information

The Raspberry Pi CM5 TV Stick Lite is available through Makerfabs, where it is listed at approximately $35.