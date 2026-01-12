RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit

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RAKwireless has released the WisMesh RAK3312 Starter Kit, a modular LoRa mesh communication kit based on the company’s WisBlock ecosystem. The kit is intended for building private, off-grid communication networks using the open-source Meshtastic firmware, without requiring manual firmware flashing or custom hardware assembly.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

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SX1262 Block Diagram

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The Semtech SX1262 is a sub-GHz LoRa transceiver designed for long-range, low-power wireless communication in the 150–960 MHz bands.

It supports LoRa and (G)FSK modulation, provides high receiver sensitivity for long-distance links, and reduces transmit and receive current consumption compared to earlier generations.



RAK3312 WisBlock Core Module

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Meshtastic firmware is pre-installed on the RAK3312 module, allowing devices to be deployed immediately after power-up. Network roles, regional radio settings, and operating parameters can be configured using standard Meshtastic tools over USB, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi.



WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic Starter Kit

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Several WisBlock base board options are supported, including the compact RAK19003 Mini Base Board, the RAK19007 Base Board with additional sensor and I/O slots, and the larger RAK19001 Dual I/O Base Board, allowing systems to be adapted for different Meshtastic roles and expansion needs.

Further Information

The WisMesh RAK3312 Starter Kit is available now, with pricing starting at $26.99, depending on the selected base board, module configuration, and regional frequency option.