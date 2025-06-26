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Radxa Unveils Intel N150 SoM and Carrier Board with Dual Ethernet and Support for Six M.2 or U.2 Devices

Jun 26, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 972 views

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

 

The NX150 is described as supporting up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory via a 64-bit interface. It connects to the NX150 IO carrier board, which significantly expands its functionality.

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Storage support is one of the key features. According to Radxa, the board can host six M.2 or U.2 drives using adapters, with PCIe lanes allocated to each. The layout appears to support 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 sizes based on visible labels and mounting holes in the images.

Several other features stand out, including USB 3.0 Type-A and Type-C ports, along with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs that likely support dual-display configurations. A group of 3.5mm jacks provides audio input and output for speakers, microphones, or headsets.


Radxa NX150 IO Board
(click image to enlarge)

A 40-pin GPIO header is positioned at the top edge of the board, allowing for general-purpose IO expansion or low-speed interfaces. Power is delivered through a full-size ATX 24-pin connector.

Additionally, a SATA power connector is present, which may be used for spinning drives or SATA SSDs when combined with PCIe-to-SATA adapters. Other observed features include an RTC battery holder near the SoM slot, along with buttons for Reset, Recovery, and Power located at one of the board’s corners.


NX150 IO Board + Nx150 SoM
(click image to enlarge)

Radxa mentioned that the two Ethernet ports include one that supports 2.5-gigabit and another that supports 5-gigabit speeds.

The edge above the SoM slot includes connectors labeled DC 12V, fan, F-Panel, F-USB3, F-USB2, and F-Audio. There is also an additional fan connector near the left side of the SoM slot.

Further Information

Radxa has not yet provided details about software support, availability, or pricing. Refer to their Twitter feed for the future updates.

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