Radxa Unveils Intel N150 SoM and Carrier Board with Dual Ethernet and Support for Six M.2 or U.2 Devices

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

The NX150 is described as supporting up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory via a 64-bit interface. It connects to the NX150 IO carrier board, which significantly expands its functionality.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



N150 — 4C/4T (up to 3.60 GHz); 6 MB Cache, 24 EU, Intel UHD Graphics (up to 1.00 GHz), 6W TDP

Storage support is one of the key features. According to Radxa, the board can host six M.2 or U.2 drives using adapters, with PCIe lanes allocated to each. The layout appears to support 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 sizes based on visible labels and mounting holes in the images.

Several other features stand out, including USB 3.0 Type-A and Type-C ports, along with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs that likely support dual-display configurations. A group of 3.5mm jacks provides audio input and output for speakers, microphones, or headsets.