Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs

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The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

The HAT uses the ASM2806 PCIe Gen3 switch chip to convert a single PCIe lane into multiple downstream lanes. This enables simultaneous use of both the dual Ethernet ports and the NVMe SSD slot, addressing the PCIe limitations common in most SBCs.