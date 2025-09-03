(Updated) Radxa CM4 compute module supports 8K video, WiFi 6, and PCIe expansion

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Radxa has published hardware specifications for its upcoming CM4 compute module, an Edge AI platform built around the Rockchip RK3576(J) processor. The module is not yet available for purchase, but Radxa has released full documentation to help developers prepare for adoption in future designs.

The CM4 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A72 and four Cortex-A53 cores running up to 2.2 GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 2.1. An integrated NPU delivers up to 6 TOPS at INT8, with support for frameworks such as TensorFlow, ONNX, PyTorch, and Caffe.

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Radxa CM4 Block Diagram

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Memory options include up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC storage up to 256 GB, with expansion through SPI flash, UFS 2.0, or SDMMC. Connectivity covers Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. Interfaces include PCIe Gen2, SATA 3.1, USB 3.2, and a range of general-purpose I/O.





Radxa CM4 Peripherals

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The multimedia engine supports modern codecs such as AV1, VP9, and H.265, with decoding up to 8K at 30 fps or 4K at 120 fps, and encoding up to 4K at 60 fps. Dual-display output is supported through HDMI, DisplayPort, eDP, or MIPI DSI, while camera input can be connected via MIPI CSI.





Radxa CM4 Ecosystem

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Radxa highlights that the CM4 integrates into its broader ecosystem and is supported by a dedicated IO Board exposing display, camera, USB, networking, and storage interfaces. The board includes two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, USB 3.0 Type-A, and USB 3.0 Type-C OTG/Host, as well as Gigabit Ethernet with PoE.

Expansion is possible with a UFS slot, MicroSD card, and an M.2 M-Key connector for NVMe SSDs. GPIO headers, a fan connector, RTC battery socket, and a 3.5 mm audio jack are also available.





Radxa CM4 Compatible Carrier Boards

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Beyond Radxa’s own hardware, the CM4 is mechanically and electrically compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM4 IO Board and several third-party carrier boards from WaveShare, giving developers flexibility in prototyping and deployment.





Radxa CM4 + CM4 IO Board

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Software support is planned for Debian, Linux, Buildroot, and Android. Radxa has confirmed that both commercial (0°C to 60°C) and industrial (-40°C to 85°C) versions will be offered.

Specifications for the Radxa CM4:

Processor: Rockchip RK3576(J) SoC Quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 + Quad-core Cortex-A53, up to 2.2 GHz ARM Mali G52 MC3 GPU NPU up to 6 TOPS (INT8)

Memory / Storage: Up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM Onboard eMMC up to 256 GB Optional onboard SPI Flash UFS 2.0 module support (OS boot & data) SDMMC interface for OS boot & data

Expansion: 2× PCIe Gen2 1-lane 2× SATA 3.1

Networking: 1x Gigabit Ethernet PHY Onboard Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.4 with external antenna

Video / Audio: 1× HDMI TX (up to 4K @ 120 Hz) 1× 4-lane eDP (up to 4K @ 60 fps) 1× DP (up to 4K @ 120 fps) 1× 4-lane MIPI DSI Supports up to 2 display outputs Audio via I2S / PDM with microphone array support

Camera: 1× 4-lane MIPI CSI or 2× 2-lane MIPI CSI

I/O Interfaces: GPIO, PWM I2C, SPI, UART ADC, SDIO

USB: 1× USB 3.2 Gen1x1 OTG / Host 1× USB 3.2 Gen2x1

Operating Temperature: 0 °C to 60 °C (Commercial Grade) –40 °C to 85 °C (Industrial Grade)

Mechanical: 55 × 40 mm 3× 100-pin, 0.4 mm pitch B2B connector



Further Information

The Radxa CM4 is not yet available for purchase, but the product page is already online. Radxa has also committed to maintaining availability until at least September 2035.

(Update 9/3/2025): The Radxa CM4 is now available for purchase through Arace Tech and AliExpress. Arace Tech lists the module starting at $69.99 for the 4 GB RAM / 32 GB eMMC version and $114.99 for the 8 GB RAM / 64 GB eMMC configuration.

On AliExpress, pricing varies by configuration, with the 4 GB RAM / 32 GB eMMC model offered at $101.76, the 8 GB RAM / 64 GB eMMC version at $175.40, and the high-end 16 GB RAM / 128 GB eMMC option at $244.87.

The Radxa CM4 IO Board is also available on AliExpress for around $45.51.