The QEC-M-01 is an Open-Source embedded device supporting EtherCAT

The QEC-M-01 by ICOP is an EtherCAT system solution powered by the Vortex86EX2 dual-core processor for legacy OSes and RTOS. This embedded device features 3x RJ45 ports, DDR3 support, multiple storage options and it can be programmed using 86Duino.

The datasheet for the Vortex86EX2 specifies that it features a Master core for Operating Systems and a Slave core for real time I/O.

