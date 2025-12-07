PSoC Edge E84-Based Handheld Runs RT-Thread for Local Machine Learning

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RT-Thread has launched a Crowd Supply campaign for the Edgi-Talk, a handheld reference platform built for hardware-accelerated machine learning. Based on Infineon’s PSoC Edge E84 architecture, it targets smart home, wearable, and industrial interfaces that rely on local inference and responsive voice interaction.

The core of the system is the Infineon PSoC Edge E84, which combines a 400 MHz Arm Cortex-M55 processor with Helium DSP extensions and a 200 MHz Cortex-M33 core. Machine learning workloads are supported by an Arm Ethos-U55 micro NPU alongside Infineon’s ultra-low-power NNLite accelerator.

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Edgi-Talk Peripherals

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Edgi-Talk integrates a 4.3-inch MIPI-DSI capacitive touchscreen within a handheld enclosure measuring 115 × 73 × 20 mm. Wireless connectivity is provided by the Infineon AIROC CYW55512 module, supporting dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.0.

The board includes 128 MB of PSRAM, 128 MB of QSPI flash, dual digital microphones with a 1 W amplifier, an AHT20 environmental sensor, and an LSM6DS3TR-C six-axis IMU.

Expansion options include a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header, a PMOD interface, USB-HS, a MicroSD slot, and standard I²C, UART, and SPI interfaces.



Edgi-Talk Battery Installation

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The GitHub repository for this platform indicates that it runs RT-Thread OS and includes the XiaoZhi language model to demonstrate offline interaction capabilities. RT-Thread provides a fully open-source board support package containing firmware, drivers, schematics, and example applications for use with RT-Thread Studio.

Power is supplied through a 5 V USB Type-C port, with support for an internal 500 mAh 502540 Li-ion battery that can be installed separately.

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Further Information

The Edgi-Talk campaign launched this week and is priced at $139. At the time of writing, it has raised $139 toward its $13,900 goal. Manufacturing will take place in China, with fulfillment handled by Mouser Electronics through Crowd Supply’s logistics pipeline.

The team notes that the manufacturing plan accounts for current tariff conditions as of December 2025, although future tariff changes could affect costs. In a worst-case scenario, they indicate that customers may need to be refunded or asked to cover additional tariffs.