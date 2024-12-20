Progress and Future Plans for Upstream Support of Rockchip RK3588

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As 2024 concludes, the Rockchip RK3588 platform has seen substantial progress in upstream support. Collabora’s latest announcement highlights advancements in kernel integration, hardware enablement, and foundational software, driven by the open-source community.

Recent Kernel Advancements

The release of the 6.7 Linux kernel was a significant milestone, providing network support for boards such as the Radxa ROCK 5B. While Ethernet functionality for RK3588 had been available earlier, certain boards opted for PCIe-based 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet rather than the native 1 Gigabit interface, requiring additional kernel modifications. Addressing quirks in the Generic Interrupt Controller to enable PCIe functionality was a key achievement during this period.

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The 6.8 kernel introduced support for the first of three USB3 controllers, leveraging a shared PHY with PCIe controllers. It also marked the beginning of upstreaming display-related support through the Video Output Controller. Additionally, progress was made on an HDMI output driver, although full HDMI functionality has not yet been finalized.

Further strides were made with the 6.9 kernel, which included upstreaming HDMI PHY support. This laid the foundation for future work on HDMI controllers. In the 6.10 kernel, support for the embedded Mali G610 GPU enabled 3D-accelerated graphics on RK3588 platforms. This kernel also completed upstreaming of USB support, enabling all USB3 ports, although advanced features like DisplayPort via USB-C AltMode remain under development.

The 6.11 kernel brought CPU frequency scaling for the RK3588 and its variant, the RK3588J. This development utilized Thermal ADC support to optimize power efficiency and performance. Finally, the 6.12 kernel introduced support for accelerators such as RGA2 for 2D graphics operations and VEPU121/VDPU121 for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding.

Ongoing Development Efforts

Collabora indicates that work is actively progressing to further enhance RK3588 platform support. HDMI display support is expected to debut with the 6.13 kernel, offering basic functionality with plans to expand resolution options, audio support, and Consumer Electronics Control. Development of HDMI capture capabilities is also underway, with compliance testing for V4L2 drivers nearing completion.

Efforts to enable MIPI DSI support have reached the review stage, and development on VDPU381 H264 hardware acceleration continues, with challenges such as IOMMU handling and multi-core scheduling still being addressed. Another highlight of the year was the submission of an open-source kernel and Mesa driver for the RK3588’s neural processor unit, which could see further progress in 2025.