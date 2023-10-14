Pocket size computer based on M5StampS3 microcontroller

Pocket size computer based on M5StampS3 microcontrollerOct 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 151 views
This week, M5Stack introduced the Cardputer, a compact computer centered on the dual-core ESP32-S3 microcontroller, boasting wireless functionality. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 1.4” display, various I/O interfaces for connectivity, and an integrated battery solution for portability.
The M5Stack Cardputer appears to incorporate the M5Stack M5StampS3 which is based on a dual core Xtensa LX7 32-bit ESP32-S3 chip.