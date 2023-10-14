All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pocket size computer based on M5StampS3 microcontroller

Oct 14, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 151 views

This week, M5Stack introduced the Cardputer, a compact computer centered on the dual-core ESP32-S3 microcontroller, boasting wireless functionality. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 1.4” display, various I/O interfaces for connectivity, and an integrated battery solution for portability.

The M5Stack Cardputer appears to incorporate the M5Stack M5StampS3 which is based on a dual core Xtensa LX7 32-bit ESP32-S3 chip.


ESP32-S3 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

As shown below, this device is equipped with a 56-key keyboard and a 1.14″ TFT screen (240 x 135px). Additionally, it includes an onboard SPM1423 digital MEMS microphone and a built-in speaker (8Ω@1W), allowing for voice-related functions such as recording, wake-up, and audio playback.


M5Stack Cardputer Kit side view
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that the infrared emitter facilitates interaction and control with external devices like TVs or air conditioners. The infrared emission distances are specified as follows:

  • For a linear distance of ∠180°: 410cm
  • For angles less than 90°: 66cm
  • For angles less than 45°: 170cm

 

The Cardputer provides an adaptable HY2.0-4P interface for connecting I2C sensors, along with a Micro SD card slot that allows users to expand storage capacity for custom applications, including code, data, and images.


M5Stack Cardputer Kit
(click image to enlarge)

The product page also mentions that the device is equipped with “an internal 120mAh+1400mAh (in the base) lithium battery solution” in addition to a magnetic base for versatile mounting and compatibility with Lego extensions.

Further information

The M5Stack Cardputer Kit is available for pre-order on the M5Stack website at a price of $29.90. Each order includes the M5StampS3, the Cardputer, and a hex key. Visit the M5Stack Wiki pages for more technical details about this product. Refer to the M5Stack Twitter to see a demo of the device.

