Pocket Operator add-on board launched for $99

CrowdSupply recently launched the Pocket Integrator, which is an add-on board for the compact programmable synthesizer/sequencer Pocket Operator released some years ago. This add-on board allows the user to control the time, tempo and also send MIDI & sync to the PO in real time.

According to the product page, the microcontroller found on the Pocket Integrator is the RP2040 along with a 6-axis IMU.

