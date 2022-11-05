All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Pocket Operator add-on board launched for $99

Nov 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 178 views

CrowdSupply recently launched the Pocket Integrator, which is an add-on board for the compact programmable synthesizer/sequencer Pocket Operator released some years ago. This add-on board allows the user to control the time, tempo and also send MIDI & sync to the PO in real time.

According to the product page, the microcontroller found on the Pocket Integrator is the RP2040 along with a 6-axis IMU.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • RP2040 –  Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ (Up to 133Mhz); 264 KB SRAM
  • iNEMO LSM6DSO32X – 6-Axis Gyro/Accelerometer


Pocket Integrator front and back
(click image to enlarge)

The company mentions that The Pocket Integrator can be attached to any Pocket Operator model without any modification. Additionally, there is a USB type-C which can be used to power the Pocket Operator instead of the the AAA batteries.


Pocket Integrator 3.5mm audio jack and USB type-C port 
(click images to enlarge)

The  device offers three modes available: Subtle, Total and Nonstop. The Subtle mode allows the user to make small adjustments to the time and tempo. On the other hand, the Total mode allows the user to have complete control of every beat. Lastly, the Nonstop mode “continuously sends MIDI & sync as you stop/start the PO – handy for live performance”.

   
Pocket Integrator specs
(click images to enlarge)

The Pocket Integrator also provides a USB-based Serial Wire interface that can be used for programming and debugging the EFM32 Leopard Gecko microcontroller featured on the Pocket Operators. 

Pocket Integrator demo

The product page mentions that there will be an instruction manual, demo videos, and online support forum to help customers. See the creator’s website and the product announcement for additional info. 

 Further information

The Pocket Integrator is available for ~$99.00 (not including shipping) on CrowdSupply.com.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...