Pocket Operator add-on board launched for $99

Pocket Operator add-on board launched for $99Nov 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 178 views
CrowdSupply recently launched the Pocket Integrator, which is an add-on board for the compact programmable synthesizer/sequencer Pocket Operator released some years ago. This add-on board allows the user to control the time, tempo and also send MIDI & sync to the PO in real time.
According to the product page, the microcontroller found on the Pocket Integrator is the RP2040 along with a 6-axis IMU.
- RP2040 – Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ (Up to 133Mhz); 264 KB SRAM
- iNEMO LSM6DSO32X – 6-Axis Gyro/Accelerometer