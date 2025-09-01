Platypus PP-Ethernet-RS422/485 with Raspberry Pi RP2040 and W5500 for Serial-to-Ethernet Conversion

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The PP-Ethernet-RS422/485 from Platypus is a compact module that bridges serial communication with Ethernet networks. It is based on WIZnet’s W55RP20, a chip combining Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 MCU and the W5500 Ethernet controller, providing a low-cost and integrated solution for serial-to-Ethernet conversion.

The RP2040 provides dual Arm Cortex-M0+ processors with 264 KB of SRAM, while the W5500 manages the TCP/IP stack in hardware, simplifying design and ensuring stable Ethernet operation.

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PP-Ethernet-RS422/485 Memory Map

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The module supports serial speeds up to 921 kbps and Ethernet at 10/100 Mbps, enabling data from serial devices to be transmitted as TCP/IP packets and received network data to be converted back into serial form. RS-422 and RS-485 interfaces are provided through terminal block connections, and supported protocols include Modbus TCP to Modbus RTU/ASCII, MQTT, and SSL/TLS.





Config Tool Demo

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Configuration can be carried out using WIZnet’s PC-based Configuration Tool , AT commands over serial, or a web-based interface. Password protection for device search is also supported.

Firmware updates are supported through multiple methods: .bin files with the configuration tool, .uf2 drag-and-drop via USB, or SWD debugging pins. Onboard USB and SWD interfaces simplify development and integration into existing systems.





PP-Ethernet-RS422/485 Peripherals

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The PP-Ethernet-RS422/485 supports a 5 V to 40 V input range, with optional PoE-PD when equipped with a PoE module. It is specified for industrial environments with an operating range of −40°C to +85°C, includes ESD protection, and provides status LEDs for power, link, and TCP states.

Further Information

The PP-Ethernet-RS422/485 is listed at 29.50 USD on the Platypus website.