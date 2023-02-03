Pixhawk V6X flight controller integrates 3 redundant IMUs and 2 redundant barometer sensors

Pixhawk V6X flight controller integrates 3 redundant IMUs and 2 redundant barometer sensorsFeb 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 118 views
The Pixhawk V6X is a flight controller platform designed in collaboration with CUAV and the PX4 team. This device follows the Pixhawk FMUv6X standard, Bus standard and Connector standard. The new flight controller supports open-source platforms such as ArduPilot, PX4 Autopilot, ROS, etc.
The CUAV Pixhawk V6X implements the STM32H753II6 processor with DSP & FPU along with an Arm Cortex-M3 as coprocessor.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- STM32H753II6 — 32-bit Single-core Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz) w/ double precision FPU; 2M Flash, 1MB RAM, L1 cache: 16 Kbytes of data & 16 Kbytes of instruction cache; MPU 1027 DMIPS/2.14 DMIPS/MHz (Dhrystone 2.1) and DSP instructions
- STM32F103 — 32 Bit Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz), 20KB SRAM