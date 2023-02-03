All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pixhawk V6X flight controller integrates 3 redundant IMUs and 2 redundant barometer sensors

Feb 2, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 118 views

The Pixhawk V6X is a flight controller platform designed in collaboration with CUAV and the PX4 team. This device follows the Pixhawk FMUv6X standard, Bus standard and Connector standard. The new flight controller supports open-source platforms such as ArduPilot, PX4 Autopilot, ROS, etc.

The CUAV Pixhawk V6X implements the STM32H753II6 processor with DSP & FPU along with an Arm Cortex-M3 as coprocessor.

  • STM32H753II632-bit Single-core Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz) w/ double precision FPU; 2M Flash, 1MB RAM, L1 cache: 16 Kbytes of data & 16 Kbytes of instruction cache; MPU 1027 DMIPS/2.14 DMIPS/MHz (Dhrystone 2.1) and DSP instructions
  • STM32F10332 Bit Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz), 20KB SRAM


Pixhawk V6X IMUs
According to the PX4 Wiki, the Pixhawk V6X integrates three redundant 6-axis Gyroscope/Accelerometer sensors (ICM42688-P, ICM-20649 & BMI088) which can switch in case one of them fails. Furthermore, the flight controller includes two barometric pressure MEMS sensors from Invensense and one low-power magnetometer.

     
Pixhawk V6X modular design
The company also claimed that the 100M ethernet interface can be used to connect high-end mapping cameras to meet more advanced applications.

     
Pixhawk V6X peripherals
The product page specifies that the Pixhawk V6X uses a “new generation of patented built-in shock absorption design to effectively filter out high-frequency vibration and ensure the accuracy of sensor data at all times.” 

As shown in the demo below, this product can be used in other robotic platforms besides quadcopters, for example, unmanned vehicles, airplanes, helicopters, etc.

Specifications listed for the CUAV Pixhawk V6X include: 

  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 100M Ethernet
    • 1x GPS ports w/ I2C (1x w/ safety switch)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x GH interface for USB external
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 16x PWM 
    • 2x CAN, 1x SPI, 1x UART
    • 3x Telemetry
    • 2x PPM RC (Receiver)
    • 1x SBUS/DSM/Spektrum in & 3.3V analog PWM input
    • 1x SBUS out
    • 1x AD I/O (AD3.3/ADC6.6) 
  • Debug:
    • 1x FMU debug
    • 1x I/O debug
  • Other Features:
  • Software:
    • PX4, Ardupilot
  • Operating Temperature:
    • −20 °C to 85 °C
  • Power:
    • 2x UAVCAN 
    • 2x SMBUS (I2C)
    • 4.75 – 5.45V
    • 0.0 – 9.9V (Servo input voltage)
  • Mechanical:
    • 45 x 90 x 29.2mm
    • 98g

 Further information

The Pixhawk V6X flight controller is available for $609.00 on CUAV’s online store. The Pro version is sold for $689, but it seems to be out of stock as of publication date.

