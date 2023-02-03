Pixhawk V6X flight controller integrates 3 redundant IMUs and 2 redundant barometer sensors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Pixhawk V6X is a flight controller platform designed in collaboration with CUAV and the PX4 team. This device follows the Pixhawk FMUv6X standard, Bus standard and Connector standard. The new flight controller supports open-source platforms such as ArduPilot, PX4 Autopilot, ROS, etc.

The CUAV Pixhawk V6X implements the STM32H753II6 processor with DSP & FPU along with an Arm Cortex-M3 as coprocessor.

