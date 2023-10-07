Pixhawk 6C Mini is a compact flight controller

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Pixhawk 6C Mini is a flight controller in a small form-factor based on the Pixhawk FMUv6C Open Standard and Connector Standard. This model incorporates the same STM32 processor and onboard sensors as the Pixhawk 6C, but it also includes a built-in PWM header.

At the heart of the Pixhawk 6C Mini are the STM32H743 FMU processor and the STM32F103 I/O processor with the following specifications:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

