Pixhawk 6C Mini is a compact flight controller
Oct 7, 2023
The Pixhawk 6C Mini is a flight controller in a small form-factor based on the Pixhawk FMUv6C Open Standard and Connector Standard. This model incorporates the same STM32 processor and onboard sensors as the Pixhawk 6C, but it also includes a built-in PWM header.
At the heart of the Pixhawk 6C Mini are the STM32H743 FMU processor and the STM32F103 I/O processor with the following specifications:
- STM32H743 – 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz); 2MB memory, 1MB SRAM
- STM32F103 – 32-bit Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz); 64KB SRAM