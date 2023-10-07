All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Pixhawk 6C Mini is a compact flight controller

Oct 7, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 105 views

The Pixhawk 6C Mini is a flight controller in a small form-factor based on the Pixhawk FMUv6C Open Standard and Connector Standard. This model incorporates the same STM32 processor and onboard sensors as the Pixhawk 6C, but it also includes a built-in PWM header.

At the heart of the Pixhawk 6C Mini are the STM32H743 FMU processor and the STM32F103 I/O processor with the following specifications: 

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • STM32H743 – 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 (up to 480MHz); 2MB memory, 1MB SRAM 
  • STM32F103 – 32-bit Arm Cortex-M3 (up to 72MHz); 64KB SRAM



Pixhawk 6C Mini System Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

On-board sensors include the ICM-42688-P and BMI055 for accelerometer and gyroscope data, the IST8310 for magnetometer readings, and the MS5611 barometer for accurate altitude measurements.

This flight controller offers a comprehensive set of interfaces, including 14x PWM servo outputs (8x from IO, 6x from FMU), 2x general-purpose serial ports, and 2x GPS ports. The Telem1 port boasts full flow control and a separate 1.5A current limit, ensuring reliable telemetry communication.

Pixhawk 6C Mini dimensions and 6C comparison
(click images to enlarge)

The Pixhawk 6C Mini also supports a dedicated I2C calibration EEPROM located on the sensor module in addition to 2x CAN buses and a FMU Debug (Pixhawk Debug Mini) port for connectivity and flexibility for various applications.

 
Pixhawk 6C Mini
(click images to enlarge)

The Wiki pages for this product indicates that the main differences between this Pixhawk model and the Pixhawk 6C launched last year are the absence of the following ports on the Mini model: Power2 Port, Telem3 Port, SBUS Out Port, IO Debug Port, 4-pin USB, Port (JST-GH) and the FMU PWM CH7 & CH8.

For additional technical documentation refer to the Holybro Docs pages and the Ardupilot website.

Specifications listed for the Pixhawk 6C Mini include:

  • Sensors:
    • 1x ICM-42688-P (Accel/Gyro)
    • 1x BMI055 (Accel/Gyro)
    • 1x IST8310 (Mag)
    • 1x MS5611 (Barometer)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 14x PWM servo outputs
    • 2x Telem1
    • 2x GPS ports
    • 1x I2C port
    • 2x CAN Buses
    • 1x Power analog input port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x FMU Debug
  • Power:
    • 6V (Max Input voltage)
    • 4.75 ~ 5.25V (USB Power Input)\
    • 0 ~ 36V (Servo Rail Input)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40 to 85°c
  • Mechanical:
    • 53.3 x 39 x 16.2 mm
    • 39.2g

 Further information

The Pixhawk 6C Mini starts at $191.99, but it doesn’t include a power module or a GPS module. See the product page to see additional options. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...