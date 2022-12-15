PineTab2 powered by Rockchip RK3566 SoC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Pine64 revealed today some details about the successor of the original PineTab released in 2020. The PineTab2 is featured in a metal chassis powered by a 2.0GHz Rockchip RK3566 SoC in addition to a detachable keyboard, dual cameras and other peripherals.

The RK3566 SoC (22nm process) has seen this year in various different products like the Radxa E25, Anbernic RG503 and even the PineNote also developed by Pine64.

