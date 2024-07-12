All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6

Jul 11, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 231 views

The Pine64 Oz64 is an upcoming single-board computer that integrates 64-bit RISC-V cores and 64-bit ARM cores with the Sophgo SG2000 System-on-Chip. This cost-effective device offers fast wireless communication capabilities with Wi-Fi 6 and optional Power-over-Ethernet support.

The Oz64 is powered by the Sophgo SG2000 SoC, which integrates dual T-Head C906 64-bit RISC-V cores operating at 1GHz and 700MHz, an ARM Cortex A53 64-bit RISC CPU core, and an 8051 8-bit core, supported by 512 MB of embedded DRAM.

The T-Head cores support the RISC-V RV64IMAFCV instruction architecture, while the ARM Cortex-A53 core enhances the board’s processing power with ARMv8 Cryptography Extensions and Neon Advanced SIMD. The 8051 core operates between 25-300MHz and includes 8K SRAM.

Sophgo SG2000 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The Oz64 boasts robust connectivity features, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also provides a 10/100 Mbit/s Ethernet port with an optional capability for Power over Ethernet. For storage, the Oz64 offers a microSD slot supporting SDHC and SDXC cards, and an eMMC module socket.

The board features a USB 2.0 Host port, 26 GPIO pins, and includes 2x dual-lane MIPI CSI ports, with an optional dual-lane MIPI DSI port for displays.

Pine64 Oz64 SBC
(click image to enlarge)

The Oz64 supports various operating systems and development environments, backed by a community actively involved in software development and troubleshooting. This includes support for NuttX and Debian variants tailored for the SG200x, along with specialized development toolchains for the RISC-V and ARM architectures.

Specifications listed for the Pine64 Oz64 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
    • eMMC module socket
  • Camera:
    • 2x Dual-lane MIPI CSI ports
  • Display:
    • Dual-lane MIPI DSI port (optional)
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100 Mbit/s Ethernet w/ optional PoE
    • 2.4GHz 1T1R Wi-Fi6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 26x GPIO pins
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 Host port
  • Power:
    • 5V/2A DC-in (Barrel Type DC connector)
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 x 56 x 18.8mm

Further information

There doesn’t appear to be a product page for this SBC on the official Pine64 website, but it can be pre-ordered for $19.95 on the Ameridroid online store. More technical information can be found on the Oz64 Wiki pages.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

