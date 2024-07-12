Pine64 Unveils Oz64: An Upcoming SBC Featuring Sophgo SG2000 SoC and Wi-Fi 6

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Pine64 Oz64 is an upcoming single-board computer that integrates 64-bit RISC-V cores and 64-bit ARM cores with the Sophgo SG2000 System-on-Chip. This cost-effective device offers fast wireless communication capabilities with Wi-Fi 6 and optional Power-over-Ethernet support.

The Oz64 is powered by the Sophgo SG2000 SoC, which integrates dual T-Head C906 64-bit RISC-V cores operating at 1GHz and 700MHz, an ARM Cortex A53 64-bit RISC CPU core, and an 8051 8-bit core, supported by 512 MB of embedded DRAM.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The T-Head cores support the RISC-V RV64IMAFCV instruction architecture, while the ARM Cortex-A53 core enhances the board’s processing power with ARMv8 Cryptography Extensions and Neon Advanced SIMD. The 8051 core operates between 25-300MHz and includes 8K SRAM.