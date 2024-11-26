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Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Nov 25, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 776 views

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

The Pilet 5 console features a 5-inch display, making it the most portable model in the lineup, and is powered by dual 8000mAh batteries that deliver up to seven hours of battery life.

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Despite its compact size, it appears to retain access to key Raspberry Pi peripherals, including USB ports, an Ethernet port, and mini HDMI ports, ensuring full functionality in a portable form factor.

   
pilet 5 console design
(click images to enlarge)

The Pilet 7 tablet was first introduced a few months ago. It features a larger display and supports modular add-ons like keyboards, gamepads, and cameras. An optional gamepad module can turn it into a retro gaming device, and users can add an NVMe SSD for enhanced storage and performance.

A metal back combined with a cooling fan provides efficient heat dissipation. Additionally, the device supports the Hailo-8L AI module, which offers up to 13 TOPS of processing power, expanding its capabilities for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

   
pilet 7 tablet
(click images to enlarge)

The design emphasizes usability with VESA compatibility for mounting, an adjustable rear stand, and custom battery management for stable performance. The design will be made publicly available once the product is fully completed according to the FAQ section.

Further information

Pilet is still under development, with an engineering prototype completed and ongoing efforts to finalize the product. The estimated cost is around $250, and there is already a Kickstarter page available where supporters can receive updates until the campaign officially launches.

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