Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

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Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

The Pilet 5 console features a 5-inch display, making it the most portable model in the lineup, and is powered by dual 8000mAh batteries that deliver up to seven hours of battery life.

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Despite its compact size, it appears to retain access to key Raspberry Pi peripherals, including USB ports, an Ethernet port, and mini HDMI ports, ensuring full functionality in a portable form factor.