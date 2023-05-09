2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer based on STM32MP13x microcontrollers

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

iWave Systems recently announced the iW-RainboW-G54S STM32MP13x LGA System on Module aimed at low-power embedded and consumer applications. The company also unveiled a compatible SBC to provide access to extensive peripherals.

This iWave Systems OSM can be configured with any of the following three STM32 microcontrollers with Armv7 Architecture:

— ADVERTISEMENT —

