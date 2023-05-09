2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer based on STM32MP13x microcontrollers

2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer based on STM32MP13x microcontrollersMay 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 454 views
iWave Systems recently announced the iW-RainboW-G54S STM32MP13x LGA System on Module aimed at low-power embedded and consumer applications. The company also unveiled a compatible SBC to provide access to extensive peripherals.
This iWave Systems OSM can be configured with any of the following three STM32 microcontrollers with Armv7 Architecture:
- STM32MP131 – 32-bit Single Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 1GHz)
- STM32MP133 – 32-bit Single Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 1GHz)
- STM32MP135 – 32-bit Single Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 1GHz)