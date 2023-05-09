All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer based on STM32MP13x microcontrollers

May 8, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 454 views

iWave Systems recently announced the iW-RainboW-G54S STM32MP13x LGA System on Module aimed at low-power embedded and consumer applications. The company also unveiled a compatible SBC to provide access to extensive peripherals.

This iWave Systems OSM can be configured with any of the following three STM32 microcontrollers with Armv7 Architecture:

  • STM32MP131 – 32-bit Single Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 1GHz)
  • STM32MP133 – 32-bit Single Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 1GHz)
  • STM32MP135 – 32-bit Single Arm Cortex-A7 (up to 1GHz)


STM32MP13x SoM
(click images to enlarge)

These SoM can also be ordered with or without the Secure boot and Cryptography capabilities. The SBC features a few switches allowing the system to boot from the MicroSD card, QSPI Flash, etc.


STM32MP13x SBC peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

The images above show multiple peripherals, but the Getting Started page indicates that some of the interfaces are not supported (i.e., USB Type-C, LVDS, Dual USB 3.0, HDMI out, Camera connector, M.2 PCIe connector, MIPI DSI connector and RPi Display connector).


STM32MP13x SBC Development Board
(click image to enlarge)

From the images attached, the SBC appears to integrate an industrial grade u-Blox NEO-M8Q-01A GNSS module that is described as a “ROM-based Automotive Grade concurrent GNSS module, targeted for use in hazardous environments such as automotive applications.

For documentation, iWave Systems provides datasheets, schematics and Linux resources, although users need to register on their website beforehand.

Specifications listed for the STM32MP13x OSM System on Module include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 1GB DDR3L
    • 16Mb QSPI NOR Flash
    • 16Mb SPI NOR Flash
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x RGMII
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
    • 1x USB 2.0 Host
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 16x OSM GPIOs
    • 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 2x I2C, 4x UART
    • 2 x SDMMC, 2 x ADC
  • Debug:
    • 1x Console UART
  • Mechanical:
    • 30 x 15mm 
    • Solderable LGA Package in OSM v1.1 Standard

Specifications listed for the STM32MP13x SBC include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD Card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 3.5mm Audio Jack (In/Out)
    • 2x Speaker connectors
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Expansion:
    • GNSS Module
    • 1x GNSS antenna connector
    • 1x Nano SIM card slot
  • USB:
    • 1x USB connector
    • 1x Micro USB port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 1x RS232 connector
    • 1x CAN connector
    • 1x Expansion connector
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Fan connector
    • 1x RTC connector
    • 1x RTC battery connector
    • 1x Power switch, 1x Reset button
  • Debug:
    • JTAG header
    • Debug UART header
  • Power:
    • 12V DC (via Power Jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 100 x 72 mm

Further information

iWave Systems didn’t reveal the price for the STM32MP13x development kit. Refer to the product page and the announcement page for additional information.

