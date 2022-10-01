All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
PICO-ITX board ships with i.MX8M SoC and offers [email protected] resolution

Oct 1, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 251 views

ICP just released the ND118 board which comes in a PICO-ITX form-factor featuring the i.MX8M SoC from NXP. The ND118 provides up to 8GB of RAM, up to 32GB of eMMC storage, one GbE LAN port, dual display support and many other features.

The i.MX8M SoC integrates a dual core Cortex-A53 processor or a quad-core Cortex-A53 with a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz. The i.M8X8M also features a Cortex-M4 coprocessor for low-power applications as seen in the block diagram below.

ND118 block diagram (left) and i.MX8M block diagram (right)
The ND118 is offered with customizable LPDDR4 RAM (1GB, 2Gb, 4GB) and eMMC storage (8GB, 16GB, 32GB). For additional expansion, there is a MicroSD card slot near the 40-pin GPIO header and a MiniPCIe socket located on the back of the board.  

 
ND118 front (left) and back (right)
The dual display interface consists of one HDMI port with 4K UltraHD resolution at 60Hz and one LVDS connector with Full HD 1080p (1920 x [email protected]) resolution.


ND118 specs (left) and side view (right)
For ethernet connectivity, the board includes a Gigabit RJ45 LAN port next to the two USB 3.0 ports. 

Specifications listed for the ND118 include:

  • Processor System:
    • NXP i.MX8M, Quad-core Cortex-A53 (up to 1.3GHz) or Dual-core CortexA-53 (up to 1.3GHz)
    • 1x Cortex-M4 Core  
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB/2GB/4GB LPDDR4 (onboard) 
    • 8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC (onboard)
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x LVDS (1920 x 1080 @60Hz)
    • 1x Line-out/Mic-in 
    • Realtek ALC5660
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x GbE RJ45 LAN port (Realtek RTL8211FD) 
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe (PCIe/USB)
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.0 
    • 1x USB 2.0 port header
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG port header
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 1x RS232/422/485 header 
    • 1x 40-pin GPIO header 
  • Other Features:
    • Watchdog Timer
  • Software:
    • Android 9 Pie (Kernel version 4.14.9)
    • Yocto 3.2 BSP support
  • Power:
    • 12 to 24V via 4-pin power connector
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 60°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 100 x 72mm (Pico-ITX)

 Further information

The ND118T with 1GB RAM costs around ~216.31€ while the 2GB is available at 239,59€. The 4GB is offered at a higher price tag of 303,61€. Refer to the product page for more information, also ICP requires you to sign in to see the prices. 

