Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ICP just released the ND118 board which comes in a PICO-ITX form-factor featuring the i.MX8M SoC from NXP. The ND118 provides up to 8GB of RAM, up to 32GB of eMMC storage, one GbE LAN port, dual display support and many other features.

The i.MX8M SoC integrates a dual core Cortex-A53 processor or a quad-core Cortex-A53 with a maximum frequency of 1.5GHz. The i.M8X8M also features a Cortex-M4 coprocessor for low-power applications as seen in the block diagram below.